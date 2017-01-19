N.H. Senate Votes 12-11 To Adopt Right-To-Work

The New Hampshire Senate has narrowly approved a bill to limit the power of unions to charge non-members for representation.

The debate of right-to-work was a essentials a formality in the GOP-controlled senate, but lawmakers still took two hours to air long-familiar arguments about what the law would mean for NH.

“Passing this law will ensure we have more jobs in this state. Passing this law will ensure we have higher wages in this state

That’s Bedford Republican Senator Andy Sanborn; here’s Manchester democratic Senator Lou D’Allesandro,

“Unions are good for NH. They are good for the people. They provide quality representation. They produce quality benefits and quality retirements.”

Londonderry Sen. Sharon Carson was the only Republican to vote against the bill.

Governor Chris Sununu, who sees right-to-work as a tool to lure manufacturers to N.H. meanwhile, praised its passage. The debate now shifts to the house, where the outcome is less certain. If right-to-work is adopted, New Hampshire would become the only New England state to bar unions from collecting fees from non-members.