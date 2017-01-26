Related Program: 
All Things Considered

N.H. Senators, Congresswoman to Trump: Spare VA Hospitals from Hiring Freeze

By 42 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Senator Maggie Hassan (right) and Danielle Ocker (left), Director for the Manchester Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.

 Three members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have signed on to a letter to President Trump demanding that he exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from his executive order freezing federal hiring.

 

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster, all Democrats, say a hiring freeze at the VA will delay veterans’ access to health care and resolution of their disability claims.

 

Leaders at the VA hospital in Manchester say they are recruiting a number of crucial health care jobs and staff to assist with Veterans Choice, a program that allows veterans to find care from private doctors.

 

The VA in White River Junction, Vermont has several open positions, including for a medical supply technician, a registered nurse, and a psychologist. 

 

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said at the VA hiring more people isn't the answer.

 

Tags: 
veterans
Maggie Hassan
Jeanne Shaheen
Annie Kuster

Related Content

North Country Vets Health Care Changes to Rely on 'Veterans Choice' Program

By Dec 13, 2016
Peter Biello / NHPR

For military veterans living in northern New Hampshire, accessing medical care from the Veterans Health Administration can be a challenge. Veterans, many of them elderly, often travel long distances to get to VA clinics scattered throughout Coos and Grafton Counties. And it’s an even longer drive to White River Junction, Vermont, which is the only full-service VA hospital nearby.

VA officials from White River Junction hosted two town hall meetings in the North Country Monday to discuss a new proposal that attempts to provide care for veterans closer to home.

State Looks to Survey Veterans with PTSD and TBI

By Jan 12, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury have become the signature ailments among veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The New Hampshire Legislative Commission on PTSD and TBI released a report in 2014 that looked at how many veterans in the state had these injuries and whether they felt they were getting the help they needed.

One N.H. Veteran's Push to Change VA's Naloxone Policy

By Nov 1, 2016
Peter Biello / NHPR

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a drug that has the power to reverse a drug overdose and save lives. Doctors in New Hampshire can prescribe it to anyone who could use it to help someone survive an overdose.

But doctors at the Veterans Health Administration hospital in Manchester don’t do that. Doctors at VA hospitals only write prescriptions for the drug user—not for friends or family. One New Hampshire veteran is trying to get the VA to change that. 

Job Openings May Benefit Seacoast Military Veterans

By Jan 11, 2017
ronmerk / Morguefile

Veterans in New Hampshire are being encouraged to apply for one of 60 entry level positions on the Seacoast.

TE Subcom in Newington is encouraging veterans, as well as women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, to apply for the jobs.

The workers would help manufacture cable that would be embedded on the ocean floor. No experience is necessary and training would be provided. Pay is expected to be more than $14 an hour.

Fisher House Coming to White River Junction VA

By Dec 27, 2016

The White River Junction, Vermont VA Medical Center is getting a Fisher House.

A Fisher House is a place families and caregivers of veterans can stay while veterans and active duty military members receive treatment at the hospital.

The hospital in White River Junction is one of 14 new VA facilities to receive a Fisher House to help care for veterans, their family members and caregivers.

The White River Junction house will be built on the White River Junction VA Medical Center campus within walking distance of the medical center. 

Veterans Court Provides (Sometimes 'Bumpy') Road to Recovery

By Nov 15, 2016
Peter Biello / NHPR

Dominiq Russell is a former airman from Milford, New Hampshire. He’s twenty six years old. And his story begins when he was twenty-one, in Las Vegas.

"I was the back seat passenger in a Honda Civic that was struck by an F-150 going 60 miles per hour," he says.

Sen. Shaheen Supports Confirmation of Mattis, Not Sure Yet on Tillerson

By Jan 13, 2017
Courtesy

It’s been a busy week in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers have heard from some of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for his Cabinet and they’ve also taken steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and the Armed Services Committees, New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen had the opportunity to question two of Trump’s nominees—Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and James Mattis for Secretary of Defense—and she joined NHPR’s Peter Biello to talk about those hearings and other news of the week.

Shaheen Questions Mattis On Trump's NATO Comments

By Jan 12, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  U.S Senator Jeanne Shaheen questioned Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary about NATO during confirmation hearings today.

As a candidate, President–Elect Trump questioned the utility of NATO, but in picking General James Mattis to lead the military, Trump selected a former NATO commander.

Shaheen asked Mattis about Trump’s NATO comments and about a a slated boost in U.S. funding for NATO under an initiative known as ERI.

“Will you support the ERI continuing as secretary of defense?