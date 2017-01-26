N.H. Senators, Congresswoman to Trump: Spare VA Hospitals from Hiring Freeze

Three members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have signed on to a letter to President Trump demanding that he exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from his executive order freezing federal hiring.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster, all Democrats, say a hiring freeze at the VA will delay veterans’ access to health care and resolution of their disability claims.

Leaders at the VA hospital in Manchester say they are recruiting a number of crucial health care jobs and staff to assist with Veterans Choice, a program that allows veterans to find care from private doctors.

The VA in White River Junction, Vermont has several open positions, including for a medical supply technician, a registered nurse, and a psychologist.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said at the VA hiring more people isn't the answer.