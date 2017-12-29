N.H. State Parks to Offer 'First Day Hikes'

The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day as part of a national event called First Day Hikes.

The department is offering five different hikes, from Silver Lake State Park in the southern tier, to Milan State Park in the North Country.

Each is free, family–friendly, and guided by either park staff or volunteers from conservation groups.

Amy Bassett is with the Department of Parks and Recreation. She says the idea is to stay active during what you might otherwise describe as the dead of winter.

“To go explore and be outside on the first day of the New Year. Kinda kicking off that healthy, active way of life, you know, as your New Year’s resolution.”

This marks the eighth year that New Hampshire has participated in the First Day Hikes event.