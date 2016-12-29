N.H. Summer on the Wing: Loons and Bats

Related Program: 
Warm evenings on the lakes of New Hampshire might mean the call of a loon and, perhaps, bats swooping overhead. While loon populations are on the increase, they still face rising threats in the region, while bats have been decimated by a debilitating disease. We find out what's being done to maintain the local populations as we celebrate summer in New Hampshire.

  This program was originally broadcast on 7/14/2016.

GUESTS: 

LINKS: The New Hampshire Audubon McLane Center in Concord is hosting an exhibit of photos of loons through August. 

