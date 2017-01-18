N.H. Universities' In-State Tuition Bumps Capped For Two Years

Officials with the University System of New Hampshire tell lawmakers they'll freeze in-state tuition for the next two years -- if they get more money in the next state budget.

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

In order to keep tuition level, the University System says it needs an additional $13 million in state funding over the next two years.

But regardless of whether it sees this financial boost, the university system has agreed to increase tuition for New Hampshire families no more than 2.5 percent annually this biennium.

On Wednesday USNH Chancellor Todd Leach told lawmakers that a tuition freeze would attract more students as well as help to address the state’s current labor shortage.

“USNH is likely the largest generator of an educated workforce in the state. And businesses across the state are really dependent on the University System for its graduates,” Leach said.

The University System includes the Durham and Manchester campuses of the University of New Hampshire, Keene State University, Plymouth State University and Granite State College. Annual in-state tuition with room and board ranges from $28,000 at UNH to $23,000 at Plymouth State.

Only 8 percent of the University System's revenue comes from state dollars, with 16 percent coming from in-state tuition and 27 percent from out-of-state tuition,which is it's highest revenue source.

According to a new report, New Hampshire college graduates are strapped with the highest student debt in the country, averaging over $36,000 per person.