N.H. Universities' In-State Tuition Bumps Capped For Two Years

By 50 minutes ago
  • CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Officials with the University System of New Hampshire tell lawmakers they'll freeze in-state tuition for the next two years -- if they get more money in the next state budget.  

In order to keep tuition level, the University System says it needs an additional $13 million in state funding over the next two years. 

But regardless of whether it sees this financial boost, the university system has agreed to increase tuition for New Hampshire families no more than 2.5 percent annually this biennium.

On Wednesday USNH Chancellor Todd Leach told lawmakers that a tuition freeze would attract more students as well as help to address the state’s current labor shortage. 

“USNH is likely the largest generator of an educated workforce in the state. And businesses across the state are really dependent on the University System for its graduates,” Leach said.

The University System includes the Durham and Manchester campuses of the University of New Hampshire, Keene State University, Plymouth State University and Granite State College. Annual in-state tuition with room and board ranges from $28,000 at UNH to $23,000 at Plymouth State.

Only 8 percent of the University System's revenue comes from state dollars, with 16 percent coming from in-state tuition and 27 percent from out-of-state tuition,which is it's highest revenue source.  

According to a new report, New Hampshire college graduates are strapped with the highest student debt in the country, averaging over $36,000 per person.

Tags: 
USNH

Related Content

N.H. Universities Ask Budget Writers To Increase Funding By 12 Percent

By Nov 18, 2016
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Officials with the University System of New Hampshire say they hope to freeze in-state tuition for the 2018 and 2019 academic years.

That’s if state budget writers approve the university system’s spending request: $88.5 million in 2018 and $93.5 million in 2019. That's a roughly $20 million increase from what state budget writers gave the system in the current state spending plan.

At $36K, N.H. College Grads Have Highest Average Student Debt in Nation

By Oct 18, 2016
Ken Bergman/flickr

  A new report finds college graduates in New Hampshire are leaving with the highest student debt in the nation.

Students who graduated from New Hampshire colleges and universities in 2015 left with an average of $36,101 in debt.

New Hampshire consistently ranks near the top in the annual Project on Student Debt report, which released its latest findings Tuesday.

The report shows average student debt in New Hampshire jumped 8 percent from 2014 to 2015.

University System Asks Budget Writers For $100 Million

By Nov 26, 2012
Kyle Todesca, UNH

The University System of New Hampshire is asking lawmakers for $100 million dollars in annual state funding.

That’s more than twice what they were given in the previous budget.

Heads of the various state departments, and the presidents of the state’s universities went before budget writers today to present their initial requests for state funds.

Chancellor of the University System, Ed McKay, says he is cautiously optimistic that governor elect Maggie Hassan will make restoring the cuts from the last budget a priority.