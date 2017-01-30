NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 1/29/17

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~ jrbenjamin@gmail.com

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~ Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.delrossis.com 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com

____________________________________________________________________

Thursday, February 2

>>>The Page Turners at Riverwalk Café & Music Bar ~ Nashua, NH ~ www.pageturnersmusic.com

Friday, February 3

>>>Matt & Shannon Heaton at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Tricky Britches at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292

>>>Dunham Shoe Factory and Fronteras, Next Stage, Putney, Vermont; 7:30 http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

Saturday, February 4

>>>Catie Curtis at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836

>>>Miss Maybell & Slim Pickins at the Wildcat Inn & Tavern ~ Jackson, NH ~ 600-228-4245, www.wildcattavern.com

Monday, February 6

>>>Double Duo: Natalie Haas & Yann Falquet, Maeve Gilchrist & Nic Gareiss at the Monadnock Congregational Church ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Tuesday, February 7

>>>Colin Grant & Scott MacMIllan at One Longfellow~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, February 8

Colin grant & Scott Macmillan at Green Church ~ Mexico, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.com

Thursday, February 9

>>>Colin Grant & Scott Macmillan at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919, www.necelticarts.com

Friday, February 10

>>>Folk Fusion at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292

>>>Honest Millie at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.ccanh.com

<<<Gaslight Tinkers and the Bluebird Orchestra, Next Stage, Putney, Vermont; 7:30 http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

Saturday, February 11

>>>Miss Maybelle & Slimpickins at Tuckerman Brewing ~ Conway, NH ~ 603-447-5400, www.tuckermanbrewing.com

>>>Laurie Berkner at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~ 11am ~ www.ccanh.com

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Cole Gardens Winter Farmers Market ~ Concord, NH 10am ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com

>>>Rumblefish at Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org

>>>Rockin’ Road to Dublin, Irish Music and Dance amped up at the Colonial Theater, Keene, 8 p.m. 352-2033.

Thursday, February 16

>>>Catie Curtis At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, February 17

>>>Zak Trojano at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

February 17th -19

>>> The 32nd Annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival February 17 to 19 with Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester (IBMA Entertainer of the Year!), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Blue Highway,

The Grascals, Flashback Band, Sideline, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass (IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year!), Becky Buller Band (IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year!), Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers,

Frank Solivan & Dirt Kitchen (IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year!) and more. Sheraton Hotel

1657 Worcester Road Framingham, MA 01701; http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, February 18

>>>Rev. Robert Jones w/ openers Martin Grosswendt & Susan Salem-Schatz at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

>>>Dala, Bass Hall, Peterborough, 7:30 ; http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ or 827-2905

Friday, February 24

>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>E.J.Tretter at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Sunday, February 26

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com

Thursday, March 2

>>>Lucy Kaplansky At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, March 3

>>>Joyce Andersen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, March 4

>>>Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord, ccanh.org

Thursday, March 16

>>>John Gorka At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, March 17

>>>Islay Mist Celidh at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Irish “Seisun” at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, March 18

>>>Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836

>>>John Gorka w/ opener Sharar Sisters at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

Friday, March 24

>>>Terry Kitchen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Friday, March 31

>>>Alex Smith at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Friday, April 7

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Sunday, April 9

>>>Tom Rush At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 3pm & 7pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, April 13

>>>Patty Larkin At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Saturday, April 15

>>>Atwater- Donnelly w/ opener The Vox Hunters at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

Thursday, April 27

>>>Ellis Paul At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, April 28

>>>Octopladd at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Friday, May 5

>>>Quentin Callewaert at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Friday, May 19

>>>Skinner & Twitch at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, May 20

>>>Lula Wiles at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

Friday, May 26

>>>Rupert Watesat the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Friday, June 2

>>>David Rogers at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org NOTE: Nov. 4th dance is cancelled

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, February 2

>>>Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall, Dover, NH, 8pm, 603-664-2513, www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu (year ‘round)

Friday, February 3

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield, MA , Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm, 403-549-1913, www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

Saturday, February 4

>>>Contradance at the Town House, Peterborough, NH, 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance, www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield, MA, wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm, www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679-1915

Saturday, February 11

>>>Contra w/ Blind Squirrel & Lausanne Allen at Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT., 8 PM,(All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

Sunday, February 12

>>>English Country Dance w/ Dave Bateman, Amy Cann & Ray Salvo at the West Street Ward House ~ Concord, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.nhecds.org 603-397-0042

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234