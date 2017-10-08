NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.8.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Trees Of Life/ Steve Schuch/ Growing In The Granite State/ NH Arts Council

Every Grain of Sand/ Lizz Wright/ Grace/ Concord Music

Avalon Blues/ Scott Ainslie/ The Last Shot Got Him/ Cattail Music

Anthymn/ Cosy Sheridan/ Anthymn/ Wind River

Elzick's Farewell/ Bradford Bog People/ Fully Peated (Old-time Music)/ Bradford Bog People

Woodland Dream/ Cantebury Folk (Dick Nevell, Lui Collins, Carl Jacobs, Martha Wiederhold)/ Shake a Leg/ Andrea Records

Heart Of Gold/ Sultans Of String/ Move/ Red River Entertainment

In The Maze/ Noam Pikelny/ In The Maze/ Compass Records

Whiskey and You/ Chris Stapleton/ Traveler/ Mercury Nashville

Whatever Gets You By/ David Mallett/ Celebration/ North Road Records

Unwed Fathers/ The Mammals/ Born Live/ Humble Abode Music

Honky Cat/ Rebekah Long/ Run Away/ Luk Records

All Of Tomorrow/ Billy Strings/ Turmoil And Tinfoil/ Apostol Recordings

On the Road Again/ Willie Watson/ Folksinger Vol. 2/ Acony

Weary Blues From Waitin'/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Fifteen/ Red House

What Are They Doing In Heaven/ Riley Baugus/ Long Steel Rail/ Sugar Hill

The Laughing Apple/ Cat Stevens/ Laughing Apple/ Verve

I Can't Quit You/ KC Groves/ Happy Little Trees/ KC Groves

Singin'/ Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio/ Singin'/ HeatherPierson.com

Crossing the Waters/ Steve Schuch/ Crossing the Waters/ Night Heron Music

Bright Morning Stars Arisin'/ Bright Morning Stars/ Arisin'/ Rainbow Snake Records

Love Will Guide Us/ Sally Rogers/ Love Will Guide Us/ Flying Fish

Bring Me Little Water Sylvie/ Dan Zanes/ Lead Belly Baby/ Smithsonian Folkways

Prodigal Daughter/ Michelle Shocked/ Arkansas Traveler/ Polygram Records

Medicine Wheel Barbara Jo Kammer/ One Song At A Time/ barbarajokammer.com

Something in the Rain/ Magpie/ When We Stand Together/ Long Tail Records

I Dont Need To Know It All/ Kris Delmhorst/ The Wild/ Blue Blad Records

Where the Wild, Wild Flowers Grow/ Cathy Fink/ The Old Time Banjo Festival/ Rounder

Mama Tried/ Bob Smakula/ The Old Time Banjo Festival/ Rounder

I Am A Girl Of Constant Sorrow/ The Early Mays/ Chase The Sun/ Bird on the Wing Records

Swallows' Flight, Black Flies Delight/ Steve Schuch/ Crossing the Waters/ Night Heron Music

Blowin' In The Wind/ Bob Dylan/ The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan/ Columbia

If It Were Up To Me/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Sylvia Hotel/ New Rounder

Wildflowers/ Chris Hillman/ Bidin' My Time/ Rounder

What's Going On /;Foolish Notion/ Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert/ Harp - A Time To Sing!/ Appleseed Records

You Are Not Needed Now/ Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton/ Wildflower Boues/ Cinquefoil Records

Hobo/ Charlie Parr/ Dog/ Red House Records

What's it Going to Take?/ Kathy Black/ Main Street/ Waxsimile