NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.24.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Haul Away/ Fred Gosbee/ The Night the Whiskey Froze/ Castlebay

More Wood/ Herdman, Hills and Mangsen/ Voices of Winter/ Gadfly Records

Somethin' Special/ Noel Paul Stookey/ Happy Holidays, Volume 12/ Hudson Harding

Joy to the World/ David Francey/ Carols for a Christmas Eve/ Laker Music

Not Grieve the Dying Light/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen/ Christmas Morning Woodpecker Records

Uncle Pink/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Epact Music

First Christmas/ Harvey Reid/ Christmas Morning/ Woodpecker Records

Parting Friends/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Epact Music

The President Sang Amazing Grace/ Zoe Mulford/ Small Brown Birds/ Azalea City

The Bells of Dublin, Christmas Eve/ The Chieftains/ The Bells of Dublin/ RCA

Christmas Eve/ Jay Ungar and Molly Mason/ A Fiddler's Holiday/ Rounder

These Ornaments/ Craig Werth/ Christine Lavin Presents Just One Angel/ Yellow Tail Records

Thirteen Years/ Tim Grimm and the Family Band/ A Stranger in This Time/ Cavalier Recordings

Gonna Be Great/ Tim Grimm and the Family Band/ A Stranger in This Time/ Cavalier Recordings

12 Days of Christmas/ Steve Schuch and the Night Heron Consort/ Local Angels/ New Hampshire Magazine

Dear Sister/ Bradford Bog People/ People Of The Bog/ Bradford Bog People

Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem/ Crowes Pasture/ Happy Holidays, Volume 11/ Hudson Harding

Silent Night/ The Seldom Scene/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/ Sugar Hill

Happy Xmas (War Is Over)/ Fred Gillen, Jr./ Happy Holidays, Volume 12/ Hudson Harding

Wishing You Peace/ Kathy Lowe/ Wishing You Peace/ Kathy Lowe

Christ Was Born In Bethlehem/ Tim & Mollie O'Brien/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/

Mary, Did You Know?/ The Skaggs Family/ A Skaggs Family Christmas/ Skaggs Family Records

Wild Geese/ Tom Russell/ Play One More/ True North Records

Mary Had a Baby/ Bruce Cockburn/ Christmas/ True North Records

At Last, I'm Ready for Christmas/ Stan Rogers/ From Coffee House To Concert Hall/ Fogarty's Cove

Bushes of Jerusalem/ Tommy Sands/ To Shorten the Winter/ Green Linnet

Jerusalem Tomorrow/ Emmylou Harris/ Cowgirl's Prayer/ Warner Brothers

Singin'/ Heather Pierson Trio/ Singin'/ Vessel Recordings

Oh Babe it Aint No Lie/ The Early Mays/ Chase the Sun/ Bird on the Wing Records

Christmas In The Trenches/ John McCutcheon/ Live At Wolf Trap/ New Rounder

River/ Joni Mitchell/ Blue/ Warner Brothers

First Christmas/ Stan Rogers/ Between the Breaks...Live!/ Forgarty's Cove

Nothing But A Child/ Robin & Linda Williams/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/ Sugar Hill

Go Tell It On The Mountain/ Odetta/ Christmas Spirituals/ Vanguard Records

Twas the Night Before Christmas/ Recorded at NHPR/

Waltz of the Little Girls Toys/ Jay Ungar, Molly Mason Family Band/ A Fiddler's Holiday/ Rounder