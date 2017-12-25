NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.24.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Haul Away/ Fred Gosbee/ The Night the Whiskey Froze/ Castlebay
More Wood/ Herdman, Hills and Mangsen/ Voices of Winter/ Gadfly Records
Somethin' Special/ Noel Paul Stookey/ Happy Holidays, Volume 12/ Hudson Harding
Joy to the World/ David Francey/ Carols for a Christmas Eve/ Laker Music
Not Grieve the Dying Light/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen/ Christmas Morning Woodpecker Records
Uncle Pink/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Epact Music
First Christmas/ Harvey Reid/ Christmas Morning/ Woodpecker Records
Parting Friends/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Epact Music
The President Sang Amazing Grace/ Zoe Mulford/ Small Brown Birds/ Azalea City
The Bells of Dublin, Christmas Eve/ The Chieftains/ The Bells of Dublin/ RCA
Christmas Eve/ Jay Ungar and Molly Mason/ A Fiddler's Holiday/ Rounder
These Ornaments/ Craig Werth/ Christine Lavin Presents Just One Angel/ Yellow Tail Records
Thirteen Years/ Tim Grimm and the Family Band/ A Stranger in This Time/ Cavalier Recordings
Gonna Be Great/ Tim Grimm and the Family Band/ A Stranger in This Time/ Cavalier Recordings
12 Days of Christmas/ Steve Schuch and the Night Heron Consort/ Local Angels/ New Hampshire Magazine
Dear Sister/ Bradford Bog People/ People Of The Bog/ Bradford Bog People
Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem/ Crowes Pasture/ Happy Holidays, Volume 11/ Hudson Harding
Silent Night/ The Seldom Scene/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/ Sugar Hill
Happy Xmas (War Is Over)/ Fred Gillen, Jr./ Happy Holidays, Volume 12/ Hudson Harding
Wishing You Peace/ Kathy Lowe/ Wishing You Peace/ Kathy Lowe
Christ Was Born In Bethlehem/ Tim & Mollie O'Brien/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/
Mary, Did You Know?/ The Skaggs Family/ A Skaggs Family Christmas/ Skaggs Family Records
Wild Geese/ Tom Russell/ Play One More/ True North Records
Mary Had a Baby/ Bruce Cockburn/ Christmas/ True North Records
At Last, I'm Ready for Christmas/ Stan Rogers/ From Coffee House To Concert Hall/ Fogarty's Cove
Bushes of Jerusalem/ Tommy Sands/ To Shorten the Winter/ Green Linnet
Jerusalem Tomorrow/ Emmylou Harris/ Cowgirl's Prayer/ Warner Brothers
Singin'/ Heather Pierson Trio/ Singin'/ Vessel Recordings
Oh Babe it Aint No Lie/ The Early Mays/ Chase the Sun/ Bird on the Wing Records
Christmas In The Trenches/ John McCutcheon/ Live At Wolf Trap/ New Rounder
River/ Joni Mitchell/ Blue/ Warner Brothers
First Christmas/ Stan Rogers/ Between the Breaks...Live!/ Forgarty's Cove
Nothing But A Child/ Robin & Linda Williams/ Sugar Plums - Holidays Treats from Sugar Hill/ Sugar Hill
Go Tell It On The Mountain/ Odetta/ Christmas Spirituals/ Vanguard Records
Twas the Night Before Christmas/ Recorded at NHPR/
Waltz of the Little Girls Toys/ Jay Ungar, Molly Mason Family Band/ A Fiddler's Holiday/ Rounder