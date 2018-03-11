NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.11.18

Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label

That's the Way Love Goes/ Bradford Bog People/ People of the Bog/ Bradford Bog People

Talkin' Bout a Revolution/ Playing for Change/ Songs Around the World/ Hear Music

Wondering Where the Lions Are/ Bruce Cockburn/ Slice O Life - Live Solo/ High Romance Music, Inc.

Oh, Had I A Golden Thread/ Barbara Dane/ Hot Jazz, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs/ Smithsonian Folkways

Mama Tried/ The Seldom Scene/ Scencronized/ Sugar Hill Records

In the Ground/ Gibson Brothers/ In The Ground/ Rounder

True in Time/ John Gorka/ True In Time/ Red House Records

No Man's Mama/ Carolina Chocolate Drops/ Leaving Eden/ Nonesuch

Mama, You Been On My Mind/ Bob Dylan/ The Bootleg Series Vol. 6: Live 1964 / Columbia

Mama's Opry/ Iris DeMent/ Infamous Angel/ Yep Roc Records

Sunshiner/ The Mammals/ Sunshiner/ Humble Abode Music

That's Alright Mama/ The Del McCoury Band/ Blue Side Of Town/ New Rounder

Kilkelly/ Keane, Moloney & O'Connell/ Kilkelly/ Green Linnet

1952 Vincent Black Lightning/ Richard Thompson/ Troubadours of British Folk/ Rhino

No One Hurts Up Here/ Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson/ Rattlin' Bones/ Sugar Hill Records

No More Shelter/ Joan Shelley/ Over and Even/ No Quarter

Highways And Back Roads/ The Joshua Incident/ Ghosts In The Company Barn/ Rusted Truck Music

Mama/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles

Land of the Living/ Lucy Kaplansky/ These Times We're Living In/ Red House Records

Mama, I Miss You Tonight/ Claudia Schmidt & Sally Rogers/ Closing the Distance/ Flying Fish

Five Hundred Miles / Peter & Gordon The Ultimate Peter and Gordon/ Parlophone UK

Watson Blues with David Grisman & Bryan Sutton/ Tommy Emmanuel/ Accomplice One/ CGP Sounds

Star of the County Down/ Star of the County Down/ Return to the Castle/ JWT

Call My Soul/ Mile Twelve/ Onwards/ Delores the Taurus Records

Ireland'S Green Shore/ Tim O'Brien/ The Crossing/ Alula Records

Whatever You Say, Say Nothing/ Tommy Makem & Liam Clancy/ Makem And Clancy At The National Concert Hall - Live/ Shanachie Records

Who's Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Foot/ Annie Patterson/ Meet Me By The Moonlight/ Annie Patterson

Wayfarin' Stranger/ Maria McKee/ Songcatcher: Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture/ Vanguard

Molly Na Gcuachni CHUILLEANAIN / Altan/ Blackwater/ Virgin Records

Wind And Rain/ Gillian Welch, David Rawlings & David Steele/ Songcatcher: Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture/ Vanguard

Angel From Montgomery/ John Prine/ Troubadours of Folk Volume 4/ Rhino

Far Americay/ Solas/ Shamrock City/ THL Records

Diamonds and Rust/ Joan Baez/ Troubadours of Folk Volume 4/ Rhino

Lllac and the Apple/ Kate Wolf/ Troubadours of Folk Volume 4/ Rhino

Turn Turn Turn/ Pete Seeger/ Troubadours of Folk Volume 4/ Rhino