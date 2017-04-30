NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.30.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Candy Gal/ Jayme Stone with Moira Smiley,Sumalia Jackson, Joe Phillips,Felicity Williams, and Denzal Sinclair/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis

Wichita/ Tim & Mollie O'Brien/ Away Out On The Mountain/ Sugar Hill

When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music

Everybody's Working For The Man Again …/ Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch/ You Can't Save Everybody/ Alliance

If I Had My Way (1953)/ Reverend Gary Davis/ Classic African American Gospel/ Smithsonian

Everybody Knows/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill

Thirteen Silver Dollars/ Colter Wall/ Colter Wall/ Thirty Tigers

One Voice/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Live At The Mauch Chunk Opera House/ Red House

Family/ Thompson & Teddy Thompson Family/ Concord Music Group

Blackwaterside/ Linda Thompson/ Dreams Fly Away/ Hannibal

Blue & Gold/ Linda Thompson/ Versatile Heart/ New Rounder

Peace Call/ Eliza Gilkyson/ Land of Milk and Honey/ Red House

Still She Will Fly/ Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio/ Still She Will Fly/ Vessel Recordings

God Is God/ Joan Baez/ 75th Birthday Celebration/ Joan Baez

Birches/ Bill Morrissey/ Night Train/ New Rounder

Radio Soul/ Chris Kokesh/ October Valentine/ Chris Kokesh

Radio Times/ Tom Lewis/ These Times/ Borealis

Listen To The Radio/ Jonathan Edwards/ The Natural Thing/ Rising Records

Turn Your Radio On/ John Hartford/ Aereo-Plain/ Rhino-Warner

Losing Side/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles

Are You Out There/ Dar Williams/ What Do You Hear in these Sounds?/ Razor and Tie

Twistin'/ Slaid Cleaves/ Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away/ Music Road Records

These Dry Stone Walls/ Gordon Bok/ Return to the Land/ Folk-Legacy

Moving Day/ Loudon Wainwright III/ High Wide & Handsome - The Charlie Poole Project/ 2nd Story Sound Records

Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche/ Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche

Old And Only In The Way (Featuring Rufus & Martha Wainwright)/ Loudon Wainwright III/ High Wide & Handsome - The Charlie Poole Project/ 2nd Story Sound Records

Throwin' Down A Thai Iced Tea/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse

Workin's Too Hard/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard Storysound Records

Jigs Merrily Kissed The Quaker - Cunla/ Pierre Bensusan/ Encore/ DADGAD Music

Are You Happy Now?/ Richard Shindell/ When October Goes - Autumn Love Songs/ Philo

The Way I Should/ Iris DeMent/ The Way I Should/ Warner Brothers

Main Street/ Dave Mallet/ This Town/ Vanguard Records

The Main Street Moan/ Mustard's Retreat/ There... And Back Again: Snapshots From Life On The Road/ Yellow Room Records

Where the River Meets the Road/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies Records

Wild Horses/ Old & In The Way/ Old And In The Way/ Arista

Old Blevins/ Austin Lounge Lizards/ Small Minds/ Lizard Tone

Parting Glass/ Wailin Jennys/ 40 Days/ Red House

Devil Take The Farmer/ Randy Browning/ Radical Rags/ Randy Browning

Railroad Blues/ Andy Cohen/ Built Right On The Ground/ Earwig Music Company

Knock On The Door/ Pat Wictor/ This Is Absolutely Real/ Risky Disc