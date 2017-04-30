NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.30.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Candy Gal/ Jayme Stone with Moira Smiley,Sumalia Jackson, Joe Phillips,Felicity Williams, and Denzal Sinclair/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis
Wichita/ Tim & Mollie O'Brien/ Away Out On The Mountain/ Sugar Hill
When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music
Everybody's Working For The Man Again …/ Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch/ You Can't Save Everybody/ Alliance
If I Had My Way (1953)/ Reverend Gary Davis/ Classic African American Gospel/ Smithsonian
Everybody Knows/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill
Thirteen Silver Dollars/ Colter Wall/ Colter Wall/ Thirty Tigers
One Voice/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Live At The Mauch Chunk Opera House/ Red House
Family/ Thompson & Teddy Thompson Family/ Concord Music Group
Blackwaterside/ Linda Thompson/ Dreams Fly Away/ Hannibal
Blue & Gold/ Linda Thompson/ Versatile Heart/ New Rounder
Peace Call/ Eliza Gilkyson/ Land of Milk and Honey/ Red House
Still She Will Fly/ Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio/ Still She Will Fly/ Vessel Recordings
God Is God/ Joan Baez/ 75th Birthday Celebration/ Joan Baez
Birches/ Bill Morrissey/ Night Train/ New Rounder
Radio Soul/ Chris Kokesh/ October Valentine/ Chris Kokesh
Radio Times/ Tom Lewis/ These Times/ Borealis
Listen To The Radio/ Jonathan Edwards/ The Natural Thing/ Rising Records
Turn Your Radio On/ John Hartford/ Aereo-Plain/ Rhino-Warner
Losing Side/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles
Are You Out There/ Dar Williams/ What Do You Hear in these Sounds?/ Razor and Tie
Twistin'/ Slaid Cleaves/ Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away/ Music Road Records
These Dry Stone Walls/ Gordon Bok/ Return to the Land/ Folk-Legacy
Moving Day/ Loudon Wainwright III/ High Wide & Handsome - The Charlie Poole Project/ 2nd Story Sound Records
Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche/ Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche
Old And Only In The Way (Featuring Rufus & Martha Wainwright)/ Loudon Wainwright III/ High Wide & Handsome - The Charlie Poole Project/ 2nd Story Sound Records
Throwin' Down A Thai Iced Tea/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse
Workin's Too Hard/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard Storysound Records
Jigs Merrily Kissed The Quaker - Cunla/ Pierre Bensusan/ Encore/ DADGAD Music
Are You Happy Now?/ Richard Shindell/ When October Goes - Autumn Love Songs/ Philo
The Way I Should/ Iris DeMent/ The Way I Should/ Warner Brothers
Main Street/ Dave Mallet/ This Town/ Vanguard Records
The Main Street Moan/ Mustard's Retreat/ There... And Back Again: Snapshots From Life On The Road/ Yellow Room Records
Where the River Meets the Road/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies Records
Wild Horses/ Old & In The Way/ Old And In The Way/ Arista
Old Blevins/ Austin Lounge Lizards/ Small Minds/ Lizard Tone
Parting Glass/ Wailin Jennys/ 40 Days/ Red House
Devil Take The Farmer/ Randy Browning/ Radical Rags/ Randy Browning
Railroad Blues/ Andy Cohen/ Built Right On The Ground/ Earwig Music Company
Knock On The Door/ Pat Wictor/ This Is Absolutely Real/ Risky Disc