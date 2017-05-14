NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.14.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Hey Baby Hey/ Greg Brown/ Further In/ Red House Records

Grandmother Song/ Vienna Teng/ Inland Territory/ New Rounder

Sugar Baby/ Emerald Rae/ If Only I Could Fly/ Emerald Rae

Grandmother's Land/ Cris Williamson/ The Best Of Cris Williamson/ Olivia

Sometimes Grandmother Really Does Know Best/ Christine Lavin & Brian Bauers/ Christine Lavin & Friends: Live At McCabe's/ Hillary Robbins Presents

Baby Please Don't Go/ Guy Davis/ Sweetheart Like You/ Red House Records

1000 Grandmothers/ Holly Near/ Edge/ Calico Tracks

What Does Your Mama Do?/ Cathy Fink/ Grandma Slid Down The Mountain'/ Rounder

Grandmother's Name/ Catie Curtis/ From Years To Hours/ Sam the Pug Records

Trouble Find Me/ Jeff Plankenhorn/ Songswarm Vol. 1 Puff Bunny Records

Julia Ward Howe (A Mother's Day For Peace)/ Tom Chapin/ THREADS: Tom Chapin/ Tom Chapin

Lake Charles/ Lucinda Williams/ Car Wheels on a Gravel Road/ Island Def Jam

Spider Bit the Baby/ Fiddle Whamdiddle/ Old School Old Time/ Fiddle Whamdiddle

Mama/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles

Song of the Candle/ Stan Rogers/ Turnaround/ Fogarty's Cove

Mama's Opry/ Iris DeMent/ Infamous Angel/ Warner Brothers

Dancing With My Mother/ Rachel Bissex/ Don't Look Down/ Alcazar

Mother's Day/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Reunion/ Red House Records

When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music

Intro For My Mother's House/ Cosy Sheridan/ Live At CedarHouse/ Waterbug Records

My Mother's House/ Cosy Sheridan/ Live At CedarHouse/ Waterbug Records

Mothers, Daughters, Wives/ Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert/ Harp - A Time To Sing!/ Calico Tracks

A Mother's Last Words To Her Daughter/ Dry Branch Fire Squad/ Just For The Record/ New Rounder

God Don't Like It - I Don't Either/ Joel Mabus/ Different Hymnals/ Fossil Records

My Mother's Face/ Lorraine & Bennett Hammond/ Jingalo Gypsy/ Snowy Egret Music

Mother's Day ; Up in the Garret ;30th Anniversary Burning Bridget Cleary/ Pressed for Time/ Burning Bridget Cleary

The Female Rambling Sailor/ Lindsay Straw/ The Fairest Flower Of Womankind/ Lindsay Straw

Fairfax County/ Joan Baez/ The Gold Castle Masters Radio Sampler/ Joan Baez

Prison Trilogy/ Harpeth Rising/ Against All Tides/ Harpeth Rising

Candles In The Rain (Childless Mothers)/ Darrell Scott/ A Crooked Road/ Full Light

I'm Gonna Be An Engineer/ Peggy Seeger/ Live/ Appleseed

Buttermilk/ Jayme Stone/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis

BabyRockin'/ Rosalie Sorrels/ Be Careful There's a Baby in the House/ Green Linnet

Grandma's Hands/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies

Orphan Girl/ Gillian Welch/ Revival/ Acony

Wayfaring Stranger/ Emmylou Harris/ Anthology/ Rhino, Warner