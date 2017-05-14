NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.14.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Hey Baby Hey/ Greg Brown/ Further In/ Red House Records
Grandmother Song/ Vienna Teng/ Inland Territory/ New Rounder
Sugar Baby/ Emerald Rae/ If Only I Could Fly/ Emerald Rae
Grandmother's Land/ Cris Williamson/ The Best Of Cris Williamson/ Olivia
Sometimes Grandmother Really Does Know Best/ Christine Lavin & Brian Bauers/ Christine Lavin & Friends: Live At McCabe's/ Hillary Robbins Presents
Baby Please Don't Go/ Guy Davis/ Sweetheart Like You/ Red House Records
1000 Grandmothers/ Holly Near/ Edge/ Calico Tracks
What Does Your Mama Do?/ Cathy Fink/ Grandma Slid Down The Mountain'/ Rounder
Grandmother's Name/ Catie Curtis/ From Years To Hours/ Sam the Pug Records
Trouble Find Me/ Jeff Plankenhorn/ Songswarm Vol. 1 Puff Bunny Records
Julia Ward Howe (A Mother's Day For Peace)/ Tom Chapin/ THREADS: Tom Chapin/ Tom Chapin
Lake Charles/ Lucinda Williams/ Car Wheels on a Gravel Road/ Island Def Jam
Spider Bit the Baby/ Fiddle Whamdiddle/ Old School Old Time/ Fiddle Whamdiddle
Mama/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles
Song of the Candle/ Stan Rogers/ Turnaround/ Fogarty's Cove
Mama's Opry/ Iris DeMent/ Infamous Angel/ Warner Brothers
Dancing With My Mother/ Rachel Bissex/ Don't Look Down/ Alcazar
Mother's Day/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Reunion/ Red House Records
When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music
Intro For My Mother's House/ Cosy Sheridan/ Live At CedarHouse/ Waterbug Records
My Mother's House/ Cosy Sheridan/ Live At CedarHouse/ Waterbug Records
Mothers, Daughters, Wives/ Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert/ Harp - A Time To Sing!/ Calico Tracks
A Mother's Last Words To Her Daughter/ Dry Branch Fire Squad/ Just For The Record/ New Rounder
God Don't Like It - I Don't Either/ Joel Mabus/ Different Hymnals/ Fossil Records
My Mother's Face/ Lorraine & Bennett Hammond/ Jingalo Gypsy/ Snowy Egret Music
Mother's Day ; Up in the Garret ;30th Anniversary Burning Bridget Cleary/ Pressed for Time/ Burning Bridget Cleary
The Female Rambling Sailor/ Lindsay Straw/ The Fairest Flower Of Womankind/ Lindsay Straw
Fairfax County/ Joan Baez/ The Gold Castle Masters Radio Sampler/ Joan Baez
Prison Trilogy/ Harpeth Rising/ Against All Tides/ Harpeth Rising
Candles In The Rain (Childless Mothers)/ Darrell Scott/ A Crooked Road/ Full Light
I'm Gonna Be An Engineer/ Peggy Seeger/ Live/ Appleseed
Buttermilk/ Jayme Stone/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis
BabyRockin'/ Rosalie Sorrels/ Be Careful There's a Baby in the House/ Green Linnet
Grandma's Hands/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies
Orphan Girl/ Gillian Welch/ Revival/ Acony
Wayfaring Stranger/ Emmylou Harris/ Anthology/ Rhino, Warner