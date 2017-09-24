NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9/24/17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Death Came a Knockin'/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill Records

Changed the Locks/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Song Train Woodpecker Records

Singing as We Rise/ Gibson Brothers They Called it Music Compass Records

When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music

Ballad of Weaverville/ Mary McCaslin/ Prairie in the Sky/ New Rounder

Come On Over My House/ David Rawlings/ Poor David's Almanack/ Acony

Harbo & Samuelson/ William Pint & Felicia Dale/ The Waterbug Anthology 2/ Waterbug

Three Ravens/ Malinky/ Three Ravens/ Greentrax Recordings

Home Is Where the Heart Is/ Clive Gregson & Christine Collister/ The Best of Clive Gregson & Christine Collister/ BGO Records

When I Get A Little Money/ Chris Hillman/ Bidin' My Time/ New Rounder

Too Late For Breakfast/ Claudia Schmidt/ Spinning/ Claudia Schmidt

Molly May/ Claire Lynch/ North by South/ Compass Records

Cúnla/ MOONFISH THEATRE/ Star Of The Sea/ Moonfish Theater

Visit with Tom Paxton/

Narrow Passage/ Friction Farm/ So Many Stars…/ Friction Farm

I Lár Mhí Eanáir/ MOONFISH THEATRE/ Star Of The Sea/ Moonfish Theater

By My Silence/ Mara Levine With Gathering Time/ 2-Sided Single/ Mara Levine With Gathering Time

High on a Mountain/ Wayfaring Strangers/ Shifting Sands of Time/ New Rounder

Turtle Dove/ Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem/ Gambling Eden/ Signature Sounds

In Studio with David Mallett

Goodbye Boozy Suzy/ Hoot And Holler/ Reasons To Run/ Hoot and Holler

Southbound Train/ Graham Nash & David Crosby/ Graham Nash & David Crosby/ Rhino Atlantic

Monkey And The Engineer/ Grateful Dead/ Reckoning/ Arista

Don't Let Me Down/ Bearfoot/ Doors & Windows/ Compass Records

Bury Me Beneath the Weeping Willow/ Ricky Skaggs & Tony Rice/ Skaggs and Rice/ Sugar Hill Records