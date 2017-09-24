NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9/24/17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Death Came a Knockin'/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill Records
Changed the Locks/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Song Train Woodpecker Records
Singing as We Rise/ Gibson Brothers They Called it Music Compass Records
When The Grandmothers Meet/ Maria Dunn/ Gathering/ Distant Whisper Music
Ballad of Weaverville/ Mary McCaslin/ Prairie in the Sky/ New Rounder
Come On Over My House/ David Rawlings/ Poor David's Almanack/ Acony
Harbo & Samuelson/ William Pint & Felicia Dale/ The Waterbug Anthology 2/ Waterbug
Three Ravens/ Malinky/ Three Ravens/ Greentrax Recordings
Home Is Where the Heart Is/ Clive Gregson & Christine Collister/ The Best of Clive Gregson & Christine Collister/ BGO Records
When I Get A Little Money/ Chris Hillman/ Bidin' My Time/ New Rounder
Too Late For Breakfast/ Claudia Schmidt/ Spinning/ Claudia Schmidt
Molly May/ Claire Lynch/ North by South/ Compass Records
Cúnla/ MOONFISH THEATRE/ Star Of The Sea/ Moonfish Theater
Visit with Tom Paxton/
Narrow Passage/ Friction Farm/ So Many Stars…/ Friction Farm
I Lár Mhí Eanáir/ MOONFISH THEATRE/ Star Of The Sea/ Moonfish Theater
By My Silence/ Mara Levine With Gathering Time/ 2-Sided Single/ Mara Levine With Gathering Time
High on a Mountain/ Wayfaring Strangers/ Shifting Sands of Time/ New Rounder
Turtle Dove/ Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem/ Gambling Eden/ Signature Sounds
In Studio with David Mallett
Goodbye Boozy Suzy/ Hoot And Holler/ Reasons To Run/ Hoot and Holler
Southbound Train/ Graham Nash & David Crosby/ Graham Nash & David Crosby/ Rhino Atlantic
Monkey And The Engineer/ Grateful Dead/ Reckoning/ Arista
Don't Let Me Down/ Bearfoot/ Doors & Windows/ Compass Records
Bury Me Beneath the Weeping Willow/ Ricky Skaggs & Tony Rice/ Skaggs and Rice/ Sugar Hill Records