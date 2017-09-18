N.H.'s Marijuana Decriminalization Law Now In Effect, But Do People Know Pot's Still Illegal?

Credit Brenna Daugherty via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/bEKokX

A new state law loosening the penalties on marijuana possession officially took effect this weekend. Police departments around the state are worried some residents may not fully understand what the change means.

Under the new law, people found with three-fourths of an ounce of marijuana will now face a $100 fine rather than jail time. But if they refuse to identity themselves, they can still be arrested.

The head of the state’s Association of Police Chiefs, Andrew Shagoury, wants to make sure people understand that marijuana is still illegal in New Hampshire.

“There is a distinct difference between decriminalization and legalization. It is still illegal – it will be seized and you will be charged.”

New Hampshire is among 22 states that have eliminated jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

