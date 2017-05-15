Nonprofit Offers Seacoast Fishermen Free Safety Training

By 1 hour ago

Credit File Photo

Commercial fishermen in New Hampshire will be able to get free job safety training this week.

Commercial fishing is regularly cited as one of the most world’s most dangerous professions.

The day-long safety training event will be held Wednesday in New Castle and will cover topics like man-overboard procedures, emergency communications, and how to put on a survival suit.

The event is being hosted by Fishing Partnership Services, a non-profit industry group. The training sessions will be conducted by a former Coast Guard captain.

The event is free and open to any commercial fishermen.

Tags: 
Fishing
Seacoast

Related Content

Fishermen Team Up With Scientists To Make A More Selective Net

By Fred Bever Dec 13, 2016

Some New England fishermen are pinning their hopes on a new kind of trawl net being used in the Gulf of Maine, one that scoops up abundant flatfish such as flounder and sole while avoiding species such as cod, which are in severe decline.

N.H. Fishermen Say Burden of At-Sea Monitoring Fees Could Break Industry

By & Apr 1, 2016
File Photo

New rules that took effect last month shift the costs of at-sea monitoring to local fisherman.

Critics say these new fees threaten the very existence of New Hampshire’s dwindling fishing industry and will put people out of business. There’s now a lawsuit pending on the issue.

Jeff Feingold, editor of the New Hampshire Business Review, joined NHPR’s Morning Edition to talk about the issue.