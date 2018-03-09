This is Not a Love Story

As the legend goes, Sevilla Jones and Henry N. Sargent were courting when Sevilla's heart changed, and their romance took a tragic turn.
The pair died over 160 years ago, but the notorious gravestone in New Boston's cemetery still draws curious visitors.
But what really happened?
- You Asked, We Answered: What's the Story Behind that Mysterious Gravestone in New Boston?
- A conversation with Paul Tosi, reflecting on a landmark New Hampshire Supreme Court case in the fight for LGBTQ rights, as told in the PBS documentary series "We'll Meet Again"
- After decades of serving as Deerfield town and school moderator, Jack Hutchinson is passing the gavel to Dan Holdridge.