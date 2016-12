Sooner or later, most people are either going to care for someone they love – or need that care.

Bette Moore is one of the 44 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. A spry 85 year-old, she lives with her husband on a sprawling property in Londonderry.

"We both went to school on this corner where we live and we've been together 62 years."

Moore’s husband has Parkinsons, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis and two frozen shoulders. They don’t have children and she’s his sole caretaker.