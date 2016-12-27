One Hiker Dies, Another Rescued In The White Mountains This Weekend

By 10 minutes ago

 

Mount Bond in Lincoln, New Hampshire
Credit via maplogs.com

Massachusetts hiker dies in New Hampshire

Authorities have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who died while hiking in New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game department says 26-year-old John Holden of Jefferson, Massachusetts, had intended to hike part of Mount Bond in Lincoln on Saturday and was due home Saturday night. Authorities were alerted Sunday morning, and a search team found his body around 8 p.m. Sunday near the top of Bond Cliff, a remote peak 8.8 miles from the Kancamagus Highway.

The body was brought down the mountain Monday morning. Authorities say Holden was an experienced hiker and had adequate gear. An autopsy is planned.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helped Fish and Game officers with the search and recovery.

Injured hiker rescued from Mount Washington 

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an Indiana man was rescued from the summit of Mount Washington after he suffered a leg injury on a trail.

Officials say 45-year-old Thomas Southwood, of Westfield, Indiana, was hiking up the Lion Head Trail toward the summit Monday afternoon but was unable to hike down due to his ankle injury.

Mt. Washington State Park employees provided shelter and called for help around 2:30 p.m. Fish and Game personnel sent a snowcat to Southwood as weather conditions worsened. The hiker was brought down the road to safety.

Officials say Southwood was an experienced hiker with the appropriate gear.

Tags: 
hiker rescue
Hiker
Mount Washington

Related Content

Hypothermic Hiker On Mount Washington Calls For Help

By Chris Jensen Apr 4, 2016

A 25 year-old Pennsylvania man hiking on the Chandler Brook Trail on Mount Washington called for help yesterday saying he was wet and worried about hypothermia,  according to Fish and Game.

Evan Scott called for help about noon saying he and his dog were trying to cross a brook, when he slipped off a log and fell into knee-deep water in windy and snowy conditions, said Lt. Wayne Saunders.

Rescuers found Scott at the bottom of the trail. He’d changed footwear, warmed up and said he no longer needed help.

 

Hiker Rescued From Mount Cardigan

By Chris Jensen Feb 27, 2016

A 31-year-old man suffering from hypothermia and a leg injury was rescued late Friday afternoon from Mount Cardigan in Orange, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Mark Ireland of Somerville fell as he was leaving the summit and couldn’t walk, said Lt. James Kneeland, of Fish and Game.

Kneeland said Ireland was hiking alone, lacked much of the winter gear needed for safe travel and was lucky that several other hikers found him.

He was later carried off the mountain by rescuers and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Heart Attack Felled Hiker Who Died On Franconia Ridge

By Chris Jensen Feb 23, 2016

A 65-year-old Nashua man who died hiking the Franconia Ridge on February 13 suffered a heart attack, the state’s medical examiner says.

Maxim Raykin was with four companions when he collapsed near the summit of Little Haystack Mountain.

His companions failed to revive him and helped carry the body down the Falling Waters Trail where they were met by rescuers.

Fish and Game said Raykin was an experienced hiker who was well equipped and had hiked the Franconia Ridge many times.

'Ill-Prepared' Hiker Rescued On Mt. Washington

By Chris Jensen Nov 10, 2015
Mike Pelchat

Monday  afternoon a 24-year-old hiker who thought he could take the Cog Railway down after climbing Mount Washington was rescued after making trying to descend the steep Huntington Ravine Trail. The hiker, Andy Nguyen of Billerica, Massachusetts, was at the summit when he found out the trains were no longer operating, said Sgt. Mark Ober of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Hiker Rescued On Mount Washington

By Oct 12, 2015

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a hiker who didn't have a ticket for a train that takes visitors to and from Mount Washington twisted his ankle while walking back and took shelter in a hut that was closed for the season.

Officers said 26-year-old Ton Wu of Lowell, Massachusetts, hiked up the mountain earlier Sunday with a friend. They planned to take the Cog Railway down, but it was sold out.

The two started hiking back on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail when Wu got hurt. They made it to the Appalachian Mountain Club hut and waited for help.

Dead Hiker Found In North Country

By Chris Jensen Feb 29, 2016
Courtesy NH Fish and Game

Update: Fish and Game officials have identified the hiker as 54-year-old Timothy Hallock of Orient New York.

A dead hiker was found Sunday on the Castle Ravine Trail between Mt. Adams and Mt. Jefferson, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Two hikers found the body of a middle-aged man between Mt. Adams and Mt. Jefferson, said Lt. Wayne Saunders who notified officials.

Saunders said officers found nothing suspicious at the scene and the medical examiner will be determining the cause of death.

New York Hiker Found Dead In The White Mountains

By Chris Jensen Feb 16, 2015

    A 32-year-old  woman missing since Sunday in The White Mountains has been found dead...

Kate Matrosova’s body was found near Star Lake between Mount Madison and Mount Adams where she apparently died from exposure, said Lt. Wayne Saunders of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Late Sunday afternoon Matrosova activated a personal locator beacon, signaling she needed help.

Fish and Game and volunteers from the Mountain Rescue Service and the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue searched Sunday in high winds at temperatures of -20F.