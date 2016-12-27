One Hiker Dies, Another Rescued In The White Mountains This Weekend

Massachusetts hiker dies in New Hampshire

Authorities have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who died while hiking in New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game department says 26-year-old John Holden of Jefferson, Massachusetts, had intended to hike part of Mount Bond in Lincoln on Saturday and was due home Saturday night. Authorities were alerted Sunday morning, and a search team found his body around 8 p.m. Sunday near the top of Bond Cliff, a remote peak 8.8 miles from the Kancamagus Highway.

The body was brought down the mountain Monday morning. Authorities say Holden was an experienced hiker and had adequate gear. An autopsy is planned.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helped Fish and Game officers with the search and recovery.

Injured hiker rescued from Mount Washington

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an Indiana man was rescued from the summit of Mount Washington after he suffered a leg injury on a trail.

Officials say 45-year-old Thomas Southwood, of Westfield, Indiana, was hiking up the Lion Head Trail toward the summit Monday afternoon but was unable to hike down due to his ankle injury.

Mt. Washington State Park employees provided shelter and called for help around 2:30 p.m. Fish and Game personnel sent a snowcat to Southwood as weather conditions worsened. The hiker was brought down the road to safety.

Officials say Southwood was an experienced hiker with the appropriate gear.