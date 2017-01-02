For One Weekend This Month, Northern New England Snowmobilers Can Swoop Across State Borders

Northern New England officials have scheduled their annual tri-state reciprocal snowmobile weekend.

From Friday Jan. 27 through Sunday Jan. 29, snowmobile enthusiasts can explore trails in other states without registering in those states.

All snowmobiles registered in New Hampshire may operate in Vermont and Maine, and all snowmobiles registered in Vermont and Maine may operate in New Hampshire.

Riders must follow all of the laws and rules of the states they visit, including Vermont's mandatory liability insurance, safety education certification and youth operation requirements.