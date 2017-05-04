Operator Behind Fatal Tent Collapse In Lancaster To Pay $15K Fine

  • Chris Jensen for NHPR

A judge has ordered a Florida-based circus operator to pay $15,000 in fines for operating without a license in New Hampshire following a tent collapse in 2015 that killed two people and injured dozens.

Sarasota-based Walker International Events pleaded guilty to the felony Wednesday in a plea agreement. Lesser charges dealing with fire, building code and reckless conduct allegations are to be addressed next week. Walker initially faced more than $200,000 in fines.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Young and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Concord, Vermont, died when a storm blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds. The judge didn't immediately rule in a separate hearing on a proposed settlement in a lawsuit filed by Young's wife.

The company, now out of business, has settled other lawsuits and agreed to pay federal safety fines.

Lancaster
circus tent collapse

Circus Operator To Pay $25K in Fines After Deadly Lancaster Tent Collapse

By Feb 16, 2017
Chris Jensen for NHPR

 

  A Florida-based circus operator has agreed to pay $25,000 in fines to resolve criminal charges in New Hampshire following a tent collapse in 2015 that killed two people and injured dozens.

The Caledonian-Record reports a prosecutor says the plea agreement resolves eight charges, including operating without a license, and ensures the state will receive money from a defendant who has limited funds.

Sarasota-based Walker International Events initially faced more than $200,000 in fines.

The agreement will need court approval. A March 8 hearing is scheduled.

Lancaster Tent Collapse at Center of Lawsuits, Legal Charges

By Aug 3, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

A year after a circus tent collapsed in New Hampshire killing a man and his 6-year-old daughter, a Florida-based circus operator is facing numerous charges and lawsuits.

About 100 people were inside the tent Aug. 3, 2015 at the Lancaster Fairgrounds when a storm blew through, toppling it.

Investigation Continues After 2 Killed, 15 Injured In Lancaster Tent Collapse

By Chris Jensen Aug 4, 2015
Chris Jensen for NHPR

State officials will be investigating Tuesday whether a circus tent at the Lancaster fairgrounds that collapsed in a storm Monday evening - killing a father and daughter - was properly set up, State Fire Marshal Bill Degnan said.

Gov. Maggie Hassan is asking anyone who was there to reach out to the fire marshal's office.

Lancaster Tent Collapse Raises Question Of Permit, Inspection Laws

By Aug 7, 2015
Chris Jensen for NHPR

 

Regulations vary widely among states on how outdoor entertainment venues like circus tents get their permits and are inspected.

In New Hampshire, where a circus tent blew down in a severe storm and killed two people this week, the circus operator failed to get the necessary permit that would have spurred an inspection.

Circus Operator Will Pay Fines For Fatal Tent Collapse

By Nov 30, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

 A Florida-based circus operator has agreed to pay $24,000 in fines issued by federal safety officials for a tent collapse that killed two people and injured dozens in New Hampshire last year.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Young and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Vermont, died Aug. 3, 2015, when a storm with 75 mph winds blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds, toppling the tent just minutes after about 100 people had settled in for a show. Fifty others were injured.

Negligent Homicide Charges Recommended in N.H. Circus Tent Deaths

By Jul 13, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

 

  The New Hampshire fire marshal has recommended that negligent homicide charges be brought against the operator of a circus tent that collapsed last year in Lancaster, killing two people.

Bill Degnan said Tuesday he recommended felonies and misdemeanors to Coos County attorney John McCormick, who would determine which charges to bring before a grand jury. McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

OSHA Faults Circus Company In Tent Collapse That Killed Father And Daughter

By Chris Jensen Feb 18, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

Federal regulators say that the circus tent that collapsed during a storm last year in Lancaster killing a father and daughter and injuring dozens of others hadn’t been put up properly.

Walker International Events, which ran the circus, is being cited for 14 “serious” violations of safety standards, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says.

Those violations include not properly anchoring the tent stakes.

Circus Victims Identified, Microburst Suspected

By Chris Jensen Aug 4, 2015
Chris Jensen for NHPR

  

  

State officials say the father and daughter killed Monday evening in the collapse of a circus tent in Lancaster were from Concord, Vermont.

They were identified as 41 year-old Robert Young, and his six-year-old daughter Annabelle,

State fire marshal Bill Degnan said they died of “blunt force trauma” from beams that had been supporting the tent.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon Degnan also faulted the circus operators.

“The circus did not have a place-of-assembly permit and that is one of the things were are looking into.”