PFC Blood Tests in Merrimack Find Levels Higher than General Population

By 1 hour ago

Credit NH Department of Health and Human Services

State health officials say residents on public water in Merrimack and Bedford have been exposed to perfluorochemicals, or PFCs, at rates higher than the general population, but lower than in some other exposed communities.

Blood tests from more than 200 residents in the two towns found levels of the chemical known as PFOA were roughly double what's found in the general population.

The contamination is thought to have come from a nearby Saint-Gobain performance plastics plant.

The levels were lower than people who were exposed in Bennington, Vermont, and in Hoosick Falls, New York – two towns that are also near a Saint-Gobain facility.

Ben Chan is the state epidemiologist.

“The difference that we have seen I think is understandably going to raise concern amongst people that consumed the water. And yet, we don’t know what, if any, health impacts may come from that difference.”

Chan says a national health study on PFCs and human health is needed to better understand the risks.

Some studies have linked PFOA to several health problems, including certain types of cancer.

Tags: 
PFC
Merrimack
Bedford
Water Contamination

Related Content

State, EPA Differ on Public Health Risk from Seacoast Superfund Site

By 7 hours ago
Jason Moon for NHPR

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency said the Coakley Landfill, a superfund site in North Hampton, does not currently pose an unacceptable risk to human health.

That message came as a surprise to some members of a task force charged with investigating a cancer cluster on the Seacoast. They have been arguing for months that the EPA needs to be more proactive in addressing contamination at the site.

NHPR’s Seacoast Reporter Jason Moon recently sat down with All Things Considered host Sally Hirsh-Dickinson to talk more about this.

NH Lawmaker Wants More Restrictions on Water Contaminant

By Oct 9, 2017

Seacoast lawmakers want to take steps to ensure that a chemical found in water near the Pease International Tradeport doesn't cause problems elsewhere.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that two bills proposed by Democratic state Rep. Mindi Messmer of Rye would add regulations and create limits for so-called PFCs detected in local drinking water.

PFCs are considered possible carcinogens and are found in household items like Teflon.

Regulators Call for New Action to Address Water Contamination at Coakley Landfill

By Jul 11, 2017
Via USGS.gov

State and federal environmental officials are calling for new warning signs to be installed near a superfund site on the Seacoast.

Regulators are asking the group that manages the former Coakley Landfill in Greenland to install the signs at a brook near the site. They want to warn people that getting in the water may expose them to an industrial chemical with uncertain health effects.

Bedford Residents Still Waiting for Public Water

By & Sep 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Bedford lawmakers are urging Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to connect properties with contaminated wells to a municipal water system.

Bedford residents are still using bottled water 18 months after finding out their private wells are contaminated with PFOA.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services requested Saint-Gobain put in place a public water treatment system for the affected properties in April 2016.