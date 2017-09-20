Phillips Exeter, Local Police Reach Agreement Over Reporting Sexual Assault

Phillips Exeter Academy and the Exeter Police Department have announced a new agreement concerning the reporting of sexual assaults on campus.

A new memorandum of understanding between the prestigious prep school and the local police department outlines procedures they say will help keep students safe from abuse of all kinds.

The agreement includes immediate reporting of any possible assaults to state and/or local authorities. There will also be annual training for faculty and staff on reporting requirements, and an arrangement with a local non-profit to provide counseling and support services for victims.

In an email, Exeter Police Chief William Shupe said with Phillips Exeter staff better trained, he thinks more incidents will be properly reported in the future.

Earlier this year an investigation commissioned by Phillips Exeter revealed a string of on campus sexual assault allegations stretching back decades.