Plan For New Drug Rehab Center in Keene Draws Opposition

The Boisvert family stands on the porch of the building they're hoping to convert into a residential rehabilitation facility for those in recovery from drug abuse.
Neighbors of a proposed new residential rehab center in Keene are organizing to fight the project. They’re concerned it will create public safety issues and lead to crowding in the neighborhood, said attorney Joseph Hoppock, who’s representing the group.

Suzanne and David Boisvert of Winchester are behind the proposal. Suzanne Boisvert said she’s driven by her son’s own struggle with opioids, which brought her attention to the urgent need for more recovery centers in the state. “You can’t fix this crisis by having a not-in-my-backyard mentality,” she said. “It’s not going to work.”

The couple was scheduled to go in front of the Keene Zoning Board this week for approval to increase the number of beds in the facility. That hearing, though, has been delayed to next month. 

