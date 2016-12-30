Planned Parenthood Donations Jump in Northern New England

An official with the Planned Parenthood Chapter that serves Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine says the organization received a large boost in donations following the presidential election.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England's Jill Krowinski, the outgoing vice president of education and Vermont community affairs, says about 600 donations were given in honor of Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The northern New England donations follow a national trend since the election of tens of thousands of donations to Planned Parenthood in Pence's name. As a congressman and governor of Indiana, Pence has advocated for eliminating the group's federal funding and restricting abortion rights.

Krowinski tells Vermont Public Radio the increase may be a record for the organization. Krowinski didn't say how much the organization has raised in total post-election.

Planned Parenthood's Van Ostern Endorsement Sparks Debate

By Aug 16, 2016
Jason Moon for NHPR

The political arm of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England waded into the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday morning when it endorsed Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern. The move has exposed a disagreement among abortion rights activists over the role they should play in this election.

Heads of Planned Parenthood, NARAL Rally for Hassan

By Oct 26, 2016
Todd Bookman/NHPR

In a room full of pink t-shirts and balloons, Cecile Richards told students at UNH on Wednesday that Democrat Maggie Hassan will be a strong voice for women’s reproductive rights if elected to the Senate. She also criticized her opponent, Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte, for her votes opposing Planned Parenthood.

Richards also laughed off a recent Ayotte campaign tactic of handing out free condoms to younger voters.

“I’m sorry," she said, "handing out condoms on a college campus does not mean you are actually providing health care to folks in this state.”

How Planned Parenthood Funding Became the Centerpiece of the N.H. Governor's Race

By Oct 4, 2016
Allegra Boverman, Jason Moon for NHPR

Battles over funding for Planned Parenthood have become a familiar political drama over the past several years.

In this year’s gubernatorial election, Democrat Colin Van Ostern is hoping to use his opponent Republican Chris Sununu’s history on the issue against him. But the history can get complicated.

Chris Sununu Faces Criticism at GOP Gubernatorial Debate

By Jul 28, 2016

Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu continues to draw fire from his rivals. During a debate on WGIR radio Wednesday morning, Republican Frank Edelblut said Sununu's Executive Council vote to fund Planned Parenthood was not conservative. Sununu defended his vote.

Executive Council Reinstates Planned Parenthood Contract; Sununu Casts Deciding Vote

By Jun 29, 2016
Casey McDermott for NHPR

New Hampshire's Executive Council has approved state funding for Planned Parenthood.

The 3-2 vote on a family planning contract comes ten months after the council rejected an almost identical contract by the same margin.