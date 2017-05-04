Plans For Trail Near Old Man Site Hit Snag

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Plans for a new, universally accessible trail near the plaza dedicated to New Hampshire's famous fallen icon, the Old Man of the Mountain, have run into some hurdles.

Wednesday marks 14 years since the 40-foot-tall granite formation resembling a man's face fell 1,200 feet to the ground. Since then, the Old Man of the Mountain Profile Plaza in Franconia Notch was dedicated.

The state Division of Parks and Recreation wants to build a trail between the viewing place and the Profile Lake boat launch along the Franconia Notch Parkway, with a boardwalk in areas where there's not enough space between the road and the lake.

The Caledonian Record reports some residents expressed concern that the project would threaten the lake's ecosystem and eliminate shoreline. Construction has been delayed as the Department of Environmental Services requested more information on a wetlands permit.

Tags: 
The Old Man Of The Mountain

