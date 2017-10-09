Police: Off-Duty Police Officer Critically Injured in Crash

New Hampshire officials say an off-duty Massachusetts police officer is in critical condition after a collision on Interstate 95.

New Hampshire State Police says the collision took place in North Hampton Sunday morning.

WMUR-TV reports 55-year-old Louis Remigio, a police officer in Somerville, Massachusetts, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

An 18-year-old driver who police say was racing other vehicles at the time of the crash is now facing charges. The suspect was not injured in the collision.

The teen will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating.