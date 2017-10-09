Police: Off-Duty Police Officer Critically Injured in Crash

By 55 minutes ago

Credit Dave Conner / Flickr Creative Commons

New Hampshire officials say an off-duty Massachusetts police officer is in critical condition after a collision on Interstate 95.

New Hampshire State Police says the collision took place in North Hampton Sunday morning.

WMUR-TV reports  55-year-old Louis Remigio, a police officer in Somerville, Massachusetts, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

An 18-year-old driver who police say was racing other vehicles at the time of the crash is now facing charges. The suspect was not injured in the collision.

The teen will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating.

Tags: 
I-95
New Hampshire State Police

Related Content

Police: Truck Found in River Linked to Decades-Old Cold Case

By Sep 20, 2017
New Hampshire State Police

Police in New Hampshire say they've removed a truck from the bottom of a river that is related to the 1998 disappearance of a 26-year-old man.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed the 1996 Ford Ranger discovered at the bottom of the Androscoggin River near Errol Tuesday was the vehicle driven by Tony Imondi. Officials say they found skeletal remains in the truck that have been sent to the medical examiner for identification.

NH State Police Reviewing Policies on Immigration

By Sep 13, 2017
USA - NH - New Hampshire State Police
Dave Conner / Flickr Creative Commons

The New Hampshire Division of State Police is reviewing its policies on immigration.

State Police Col. Chris Wagner says right now there is no policy for how troopers should address immigration status during a traffic stop or other encounter.

Wagner says with a national conversation about immigration ongoing, he wants a clear policy in place as soon as possible so that troopers and the public will know what to expect.

Man Beaten By Officers on Video Taken To Elliot Hospital

By May 13, 2016

The man who appears on video being punched by law enforcement officers following a high speed car chase has been taken to Elliot Hospital. 

Richard Simone’s public defender requested a bail hearing on Friday after finding his client had not been transported to a hospital the day before. 

Attorney Tony Sculimbrene says it was expected he would be taken to a hospital following a court appearance on Thursday.

“The result of the bail hearing was that a transport order was issued to have him taken to a hospital,” Sculimbrene says.