Poll: N.H. Residents Support Full-Day Kindergarten, Marijuana Legalization

By & 46 minutes ago

Credit woodleywonderworks via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/5p1N5a

A new poll this week conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center asked Granite Staters to weigh in on a number of topics that have been in the news of late.

More than 500 New Hampshire residents were asked for their opinions on everything from full-day kindergarten to marijuana legalization.

UNH Survey Center Director Andy Smith joined NHPR’s Morning Edition to talk about the results.

Let’s start with how people are feeling about the performance of Gov. Chris Sununu. What did people have to say?

I think Gov. Sununu is getting the honeymoon that governors in New Hampshire typically get. Fifty-seven percent in the state approve of the job that he’s doing as governor; only 17 percent disapprove. About 26 percent – a quarter of the people – still really don’t have an opinion on this yet. I assume as we go forward some of those partisan imbalances will harden up a bit, but right now he’s about as popular as Gov. John Lynch and Gov. Maggie Hassan were in the first several months of their administrations.

One of Sununu’s key policy priorities has been expanded funding for full-day kindergarten across the state. That’s one of the things you asked about. I was wondering about the support there. Is it bipartisan?

It’s extremely strong and it is bipartisan. Eighty-three percent of Granite Staters support funding for full-day kindergarten; only 13 percent oppose. And it’s important to point out that 77 percent of Republicans in the state favor full-day kindergarten. Gov. Sununu’s gotten some pushback from Republicans in the legislature, but there really is strong support among the populous in the state for this.

Your survey asked people what they saw as the most important issue facing the state. What was the consensus there?

This is something that’s been very troubling for the last couple years. The most important issue cited by people in the state is the growing opioid problem, the misuse of drugs. Fifty-three percent of people in the state say that drug misuse is the most important problem. The second-most important problem is jobs and the economy, but that’s only cited by 11 percent of people in the state. This is the first time in all of the years that we’ve been measuring this problem, going back to 2001, in which a majority of the public cited one specific issue as the most important problem. I can’t overemphasize the perception that opioids are by far the most important problem in the state.

But while people say they’re concerned about the drug crisis, they appear to be overwhelmingly in support of marijuana legalization.

I think that’s an important point. The public doesn’t see marijuana legalization and the opioid crisis as the sane issue. Right now, New Hampshire is going to be surrounded by states and countries that have legalized marijuana use for recreational purposes. Vermont is in the process of passing a bill right now. Voters in Maine and Massachusetts approved legalization, and in Canada, the province of Quebec. So what we’re seeing in New Hampshire is increased support for legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Sixty-eight percent favor legalization for recreational use; only 27 percent oppose. That’s been increasing over time. And what we’ve seen is support for that is largely bipartisan. Democrats are more supportive, with about 80 percent supporting, but 52 percent of Republicans support this, as well.

So attitudes have changed over time?

Right, and the biggest difference we see is on age. Among young people, those under the age of 34, 89 percent favor legalization for recreational purposes. The only group in which less than two thirds support this is are people 65 and older. There we see only 36 percent support. But it’s important to point out this has to go through the legislature, and the legislature is primarily people in that 65 and older category, so I think you’re seeing a disconnect here between what’s going on in the legislature and what the public wants. Recently there’s been a bill making its way through the legislature to decriminalize marijuana. And there’s support for decriminalization, but if you ask people what they prefer, 55 percent of the state favors legalization and taxing, only 19 percent favor decriminalization, and 21 percent want to keep things where they are now. When you add that layer of taxation in there, you see even majorities of Republicans favor legalizing marijuana. 

Tags: 
Poll
full-day kindergarten
Marijuana Legalization
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Poll: New Hampshire Residents Optimistic About Economy

By Feb 23, 2015

  A poll shows that New Hampshire residents remain optimistic about the national and state economies, as well as their own financial status.   The findings are based on the latest Business and Industry Association Report on Consumer Confidence, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.   When asked how New Hampshire businesses will do over the next year, 55 percent of residents said they think state businesses will enjoy good times financially. Only 19 percent think they will experience bad times, and 26 percent anticipate mixed conditions.   The phone poll of 509 randomly

Lawmakers Send Mixed Message On Education

By Apr 25, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

 

It’s a pregnant moment for state education policy. Republicans control Concord, and Gov. Chris Sununu ran on a promise to change how education is delivered here. Key aspects of that debate – full-day kindergarten, broad school choice, and the power of the state education commissioner were all debated Tuesday by lawmakers. But the message was mixed, and decidedly less conservative than last year's election results would suggest.

House Education Committee OKs Full-Day Kindergarten Funding

By Apr 25, 2017
Woodley Wonderworks via Flickr CC

The Republican-controlled House Education Committee voted 15 to 4 today to offer state support for full-day kindergarten in New Hampshire for the first time.

Under the current state education funding system, kindergartners are counted at half the rate as other grades, so districts get just half the money to educate kindergartners as they do for students in other grades.

For Sununu, Full-Day Kindergarten Has Become A Cause Worth Working For

By Apr 4, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Rare is the New Hampshire governor who will admit feeling ashamed of the state. But Chris Sununu’s been doing just that lately, over New Hampshire’s lack of state-supported full-day kindergarten.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing. This is the 21st century; this is New Hampshire.”

After a Decade of Saying No, N.H. Senate Poised to Support Marijuana Decriminalization

By May 2, 2017
KATJA RUPP, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The New Hampshire Senate, which has historically rejected proposals to decriminalize marijuana, took a step toward breaking that streak Tuesday.