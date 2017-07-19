Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Twin Peaks'

It's hard to believe that the announcement that Twin Peaks was returning happened all the way back in October 2014. At that time, the oddball-TV classic from David Lynch and Mark Frost, which originally aired on ABC more than 25 years ago, was supposed to come back in "early 2016." But things happened, as things do, and the revival wound up premiering in May of 2017.

This episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour finds our panelists Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon sitting down with NPR's TV critic, Eric Deggans, and Tasha Robinson of The Verge to talk about the old show, the new show, and what it means to follow television that's not meant to look like regular television.

We also take a spin through some headlines, including two obits and a bit of casting news that's got science fiction fans talking.

We're now bringing you Pop Culture Happy Hour in two installments every week, and we'll be back this Friday with a discussion of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

