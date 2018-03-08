Portsmouth Police To Turn Down The Volume On Loud Motorcyles

Police in a New Hampshire city are making efforts to address loud motorcycles in Portsmouth.

Police Chief Robert Merner says he is aware of a proposed ordinance currently in a Senate committee that would ban "motorcycle-only checkpoints," but adds he has ordered decibel reading equipment for his officers to be used citywide.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Merner says enforcement of noise levels will begin in the spring during motorcycle season.

Police Commission Chairman Joe Onosko previously said he's received multiple complaints about motorcycle noise and has called for stricter enforcement of noise laws.

A New Hampshire Superior Court has previously ruled that towns cannot impose their own noise limits that are stricter than state law.