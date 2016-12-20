Prescription Drug Costs Still Rising in New Hampshire

Prescription drugs costs are climbing faster than most other categories of health spending in New Hampshire, according to a new report by the state insurance department.

The report found pharmacies collected one in five dollars spent on healthcare in the state in 2015 - that's up over prior years. The most expensive drugs for sale in New Hampshire cost on average $17,000 per prescription. Those really pricey drugs are designed to treat cancer, Hepatitis C and cystic fibrosis.

Despite their soaring costs, those drugs comprise less than one percent of all prescriptions for people with employer-based insurance and other group plans.

The report also found that the number of uninsured New Hampshire residents fell by almost one third last year.