Prescription Drug Costs Still Rising in New Hampshire

By Dec 20, 2016

Credit Jamie/Flickr

Prescription drugs costs are climbing faster than most other categories of health spending in New Hampshire, according to a new report by the state insurance department.

The report found pharmacies collected one in five dollars spent on healthcare in the state in 2015 - that's up over prior years. The most expensive drugs for sale in New Hampshire cost on average $17,000 per prescription. Those really pricey drugs are designed to treat cancer, Hepatitis C and cystic fibrosis. 

Despite their soaring costs, those drugs comprise less than one percent of all prescriptions for people with employer-based insurance and other group plans.

The report also found that the number of uninsured New Hampshire residents fell by almost one third last year.

Tags: 
prescription drug costs
Health Care
Health Care Costs

Related Content

Why Prescription Drug Prices Are So High And What To Do About It

By The Exchange May 17, 2016
Prescription Drug Treatment Info / Flickr/CC

As health care costs overall have continued to rise, medicines are driving a good share of that trend. We'll look at some of the factors at play, including advertising, patents, and government programs and regulations -- also, plans underway on Capitol Hill to address the issue. 

GUESTS:

CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, State's Largest Health System, to Step Down Next Year

By Dec 5, 2016
NHPR

The CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock says he will step down when his contract expires next June.

A spine surgeon by training, James Weinstein has led the state’s largest health care system since 2011. During that time, he’s had to navigate both local and national challenges, including the arrival of the Affordable Care Act.

With Workers Hard To Come By, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Opts To Apprentice Its Own

By Dec 20, 2016
Todd Bookman for NHPR

The term “apprentice” may conjure up thoughts of reality television and a certain President-elect, but actual apprenticeships--where workers learn skills on the job--are on the rise nationally. And in New Hampshire's health care industry, apprentices are being used as a way to fill a gap in the workforce.

New Hampshire Joins Lawsuit Challenging Anthem-Cigna Merger

By Jul 21, 2016
istock photo

New Hampshire has joined a nationwide effort to block the proposed merger of Anthem and Cigna, the state’s two largest health insurers.

New Hampshire is one of a dozen states that have signed on to a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice, challenging Anthem’s plans to purchase Cigna for $54 billion. The suit alleges the merger would reduce competition for millions of Americans who receive health insurance from their employers or through the Affordable Care Act.

White River Junction VA Medical Center Looks to Improve Its Operation

By Jul 12, 2016
Cordelia Zars / NHPR

Patients, employees, and officials with the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vermont came together on Monday to discuss how the hospital could improve. 

Town Halls like this one are a chance for veterans to take their concerns to the highest official at the hospital. But only one man out of about 50 spoke up, saying there had been a confusion in his appointment times. Director Al Montoya spoke at length to the veterans, saying the way to solve these kinds of administrative problems is by increasing communication.