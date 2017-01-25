Proposal Would Give $2M in Funding to Struggling N.H. Dairy Farmers

Credit Wikimedia commons

  A state senator has proposed allocating $2 million in funding to New Hampshire dairy farmers hurt by a drought and milk prices.

Legislators last year proposed a relief funding formula calculated on a farm-by-farm basis. Republican Jeb Bradley, of Wolfeboro, proposed an amendment Tuesday to simply the process and divide the $2 million among milk producers.

The Concord Monitor reports if approved, the amount would be given to the state's Milk Producers Emergency Relief Fund with the intent of being expended by March 15. Farmers would have to stay in business through 2022, otherwise, the money would have to be repaid.

Members of the relief fund board initially hoped to see $3.6 million in aid approved in December when lawmakers were sworn in.

