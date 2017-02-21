Public Input Sought For Concrete Erosion Plan At Seabrook Power Plant

Nuclear regulators are seeking the public's feedback on a plan to address concrete erosion at Seabrook's power plant.

NextEra Energy wants to extend its license for Seabrook Station by two decades. It must first show the Nuclear Regulatory Commission how it'll address alkali silica reaction, which causes concrete erosion.

The chemical reaction was found in several plant structures in 2010.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the public comment period started on Feb. 7. People can voice their opinions about NextEra's license amendment request before the commission decides whether to approve it.

Comments must be filed by March 9. Public hearings can be requested until April 10.

The commission says no public comment or hearing requests have been filed.