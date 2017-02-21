Public Input Sought For Concrete Erosion Plan At Seabrook Power Plant

By 9 minutes ago

 

Credit jim.richmond via Flickr Creative Commons

  Nuclear regulators are seeking the public's feedback on a plan to address concrete erosion at Seabrook's power plant.

NextEra Energy wants to extend its license for Seabrook Station by two decades. It must first show the Nuclear Regulatory Commission how it'll address alkali silica reaction, which causes concrete erosion.

The chemical reaction was found in several plant structures in 2010.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the public comment period started on Feb. 7. People can voice their opinions about NextEra's license amendment request before the commission decides whether to approve it.

Comments must be filed by March 9. Public hearings can be requested until April 10.

The commission says no public comment or hearing requests have been filed.

Tags: 
Seabrook Nuclear plant

Related Content

Without Contract, Seabrook Nuclear Plant Will Lockout Union Workers

By Nov 27, 2013

The company that runs the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, NextEra, could lockout 226 union workers, if they don’t come to a contract agreement by midnight Monday.  

NextEra and the Utility Workers Union are at an impasse over three items in their contract.  How much of a raise workers will receive each year; whether to eliminate 5 or 6 Fire Brigade positions, and whether to move all workers to a rotational work schedule, with overnight shifts. 

NextEra spokesman Alan Griffith says many of these concessions have already been made at other nuclear plants across the country.

Report: Seabrook Nuclear Plant Has Fewest Safety Violations

By Oct 15, 2013
jim.richmond via Flickr Creative Commons

The federal Government Accountability Office says the nuclear plant at Seabrook, N.H., had the fewest number of safety violations in the Northeast from 2000 to 2012 among facilities with only one reactor.

The GAO reports the plant, which is owned by NextEra Energy, had three higher-level violations and 85 lower-level violations over the 12 years.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report before its release.

No other single-reactor plant in the Northeast had fewer than 106 total violations. The most, 178, were at the Hope Creek plant in Hancocks Bridge, N.J.

Regulators to Look at Seabrook Nuclear Plant's Plan for Concrete Degradation

By Oct 14, 2016
Jim Richmond / Flickr CC

Federal regulators says they are ready to assess whether the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant has a sufficient plan to address a chemical reaction affecting the plant’s concrete structures.

In 2009, staff at the Seabrook Station Nuclear power plant discovered something called an alkali-silica reaction happening in many of the plant’s concrete structures. The reaction, sometimes referred to as ‘concrete cancer,’ causes cracks and could threaten the structural integrity of the plant.

The News On Nuclear Energy

By Aug 22, 2013
Jim Richmond via Flickr Creative Commons

After thirty years of no new nuclear construction, two projects are underway in the south, as some argue this carbon-emission free energy source is vital due to climate change. But concerns over safety issues remain, as well as new challenges from a booming natural gas industry. We explore the problems and prospects of nuclear energy with a New York Times reporter who has been following the debate over nuclear. 

Guest: