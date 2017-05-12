Quebec Manufacturer Announces Plans to Expand to Berlin, N.H.

A company in Quebec announced Friday it’s opening up new operations in Berlin. Deflex produces fiberglass parts for Volvo buses and waterslides. The family-owned company says they’ve been looking for a way to make their products in America for American clients, and that they’ve been talking with New Hampshire officials about the move for over a year.



During today’s announcement, owner Serge Jacques said, in French, that he’s fallen a little in love with Berlin, many of whose residents have French Canadian ancestry. “There is certainly a generational connection between Berlin and folks from Quebec," said Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, who grew up speaking French in his family. Deflex is setting up in the old Car-Freshner plant building in Berlin. They’ll start small with just two or three employees, but plan to grow. They hope to start operations on the 4th of July.