Rain Helping Firefighters in Battle in White Mountains

Fire officials say rain this weekend is keeping a 70-acre forest fire from growing in the White Mountains.

Spokesperson Dee Hines said firefighters have been pulled from the location due to rain on Saturday and Sunday. He said as a result of the rain and higher humidity, there was a decrease in fire behavior, allowing firefighters to make good progress.

The fire that started last week on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the Lost River Gorge continues to be closely monitored.

Hines said the rain is helping, but there's still plenty of smoke. He said it could be another month before firefighters are confident that the blaze is fully extinguished.