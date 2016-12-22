Reality Show Featuring N.H. Fish and Game Set for 2017 Premiere

A reality show featuring New Hampshire conservation officers and wildlife biologists is set to premiere next year on the cable network Animal Planet.

There’s no shortage of drama in the two-minute trailer released this week for “North Woods Law: New Hampshire.”

The clip features everything from a Fish and Game officer carefully capturing a rattlesnake to tense exchanges with members of the public.

When the Executive Council approved the contract for filming back in January, Fish and Game officials said they hoped the show could raise awareness about what the department does and even help recruit new officers.

The production company also agreed to donate $2,000 to the state’s wildlife heritage fund for each episode.

Filming began in May, and wrapped this fall.