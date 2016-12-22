Reality Show Featuring N.H. Fish and Game Set for 2017 Premiere

By 5 hours ago

A screenshot from "North Woods Law: New Hampshire."
Credit Animal Planet

  A reality show featuring New Hampshire conservation officers and wildlife biologists is set to premiere next year on the cable network Animal Planet.

There’s no shortage of drama in the two-minute trailer released this week for “North Woods Law: New Hampshire.”

The clip features everything from a Fish and Game officer carefully capturing a rattlesnake to tense exchanges with members of the public.

When the Executive Council approved the contract for filming back in January, Fish and Game officials said they hoped the show could raise awareness about what the department does and even help recruit new officers.

The production company also agreed to donate $2,000 to the state’s wildlife heritage fund for each episode.

Filming began in May, and wrapped this fall.

Tags: 
Fish and Game

Related Content

$1 Million in Grants Awarded for Restoration of N.H. Habitats

By Aug 3, 2016
Bryan Hanson / Morguefile

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced a million dollars in grants Tuesday to restore New Hampshire’s forest and fish habitat.

Eight organizations received funding to restore wildlife habitat in New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine. Collectively, the groups will open nearly 200 miles of streams for fish passage and improve habitat for the New England Cottontail, American woodcock, and golden-winged warblers.

Eversource, New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, is donating the bulk of the funding.

New Group Aims to Modernize N.H. Fish and Game

By Jun 28, 2016

A new coalition comprised of hunters, outdoors enthusiasts and wildlife advocates alike has formed with the goal of modernizing the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Up Close and Personal with N.H.'s Catch and Release Bear Program

By Jun 14, 2016
Sean Hurley

Growing up in Loudon, Andrew Timmins didn’t see his first bear until he was nearly 20.  Now, as Fish & Game’s Bear Project leader, Timmins manages the state’s population of more than 5,500 bears. NHPR’s Sean Hurley recently spent a day with Timmins at a bear hotspot at the Attitash Ski Resort and learned how the state regularly catches troublesome bears and relocates them to the northernmost part of the state.

Missing Canadian's Body Found On Mount Washington

By Brady Carlson May 29, 2016
Mount Washington

  Authorities have found the body of a Canadian man who went missing on Mount Washington this month.

Search Suspended Following Report That Missing Man Was Seen In Gorham

By Chris Jensen May 15, 2016

A search for a Canadian man reported missing Thursday by his mother has been suspended after a man said he saw  Francois Carrier carrying a duffel bag as he walked along Route 2 in Gorham Tuesday, Lt. Wayne Saunders said.

"A conservation officer met with the witness and interviewed him and had him confirm through the use of a photo that the man he saw matched the description of Carrier.  The witness was confident that the man he saw was Carrier,” Saunders said.

Saunders said the area has been thoroughly covered and searchers “didn’t know where to search next.”