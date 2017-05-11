Report: Ayotte On Trump's Short List For FBI Director

By 1 hour ago

Former N.H. Senator Kelly Ayotte
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A familiar name in New Hampshire politics may be on the short list of potential replacements for FBI Director James Comey.

Politico is reporting that the White House is seriously considering former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte for the position.

Currently, the FBI is being run by Comey's former top deputy, Andrew McCabe. Ayotte, a Republican, lost her bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate last year, losing to Sen. Maggie Hassan. Ayotte previously served as New Hampshire's attorney general for five years.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Kelly Ayotte

