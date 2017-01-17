Report: More Than 2,000 N.H. Patients Getting Medical Marijuana Under New Law

By 6 seconds ago

Credit Dank Depot via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/9c93J6

  More than two thousand patients are receiving medical marijuana in New Hampshire, including a handful of children and teenagers.

That's according to new numbers released by state health officials last week. The state legalization medical marijuana in 2013, but only began dispensing it last spring.

According to the report, the youngest qualifying patient is two years old, and the oldest is 98.

Most patients are using the drug to treat an undefined injury or multiple injuries, while others report using it for a spinal cord injury. Many are also using it as part of treatment for cancer or multiple sclerosis.

More than five hundred doctors and nurses in the state have certified patients to qualify for medical marijuana.

New Hampshire dispenses the drug at four alternative treatment centers.

Lawmakers will consider several bills this session that would ease access to the drug by expanding the list of qualifying conditions.

Tags: 
medical marijuana

Related Content

N.H. Senate To Vote On Bills To Ease Medical Marijuna Restrictions

By 22 hours ago

One bill would add hepatitis C to the list of conditions where patients would be allowed to use marijuana; another would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana to patient suffering “severe pain” that hasn’t responded to medication, surgery, or for which other treatments produced serious side effects; a third measure would allow care facilities -- meaning nursing homes, hospitals or hospice houses -- to pick up medical marijuana for patients.

The bills cleared a senate committee on unanimous votes and are expected to pass.

Weekly N.H. News Roundup - August 12, 2016

By The Exchange Aug 12, 2016

After visiting the state, Donald Trump continues to stir up controversy for himself and for Republicans in downticket races, including Senator Kelly Ayotte.  In the race for U.S. Senate, Governor Maggie Hassan lays out her goals for keeping New Hampshire and the country safe in a foreign policy address.  And the state's fourth medical marijuana dispensary opens for business in Merrimack.  


8.29.16: The Struggle to Homegrow, Movie Ratings, & Learning Law On the Inside

By Word of Mouth Aug 29, 2016
kento via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/89fdMQ

In states all across the country, the days of pot prohibition are coming to an end. Today, critics say new regulations favor so-called the "Walmart weed" industry and put the squeeze on home growers.

Plus, Derrick Hamilton has never been to law school - but that hasn't stopped him from filing federal complaints against inhumane treatment of inmates, and helping others obtain hearings. He also fought the wrongful that put him in jail for 21 years. We'll talk with a jailhouse lawyer who was set up, but still believes in the power of the law.

Why New Hampshire's Medical Marijuana Law Shuts Out People With Chronic Pain

By Jul 19, 2016
via UFL.edu

New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program finally got off the ground in April, with the opening of the state’s first cannabis treatment center. Three of the four state-licensed dispensaries are now operating, and more than 1,100 people with serious illnesses are approved to use the drug.

But many, if not most, of the New Hampshire residents who could potentially benefit from medical marijuana won’t be able to legally obtain it.

N.H.'s Third Medical Marijuana Dispensary Now Open in Lebanon

By May 14, 2016
Mark via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/8mdNZs

New Hampshire’s third medical marijuana dispensary opened Sunday in Lebanon.

Temescal Wellness, the company operating the dispensary, opened up another dispensary in Dover a little over a week ago. 