Research Shows Some Bats Have Developed Resistance to Devastating Fungal Disease

New research from the University of New Hampshire suggests some bat species have developed a resistance to a devastating fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome.

Since the white-nose syndrome was introduced to North America from Europe about 10 years ago, it has killed roughly 90 percent of the little brown bat population in the northeast.

Now, research shows that decline may be leveling off. Jeffrey Foster is an assistant professor of genomics at UNH and participated in the research.

“We know that these bats that are still here are getting infected and that’s good in that we know that they’re able to at least persist with the fungus," Foster said.

Foster says it’s an encouraging sign that the bats won’t go extinct in the region.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem, eating literally tons of pest-insects each year.

Still Foster says it could be many years before the population recovers.

