Revised Arsenic Bill Would Tell N.H. DES: Pick a Better Number

By 8 hours ago

The U.S. Geologic Survey has modeled the likelihood of finding arsenic in a bedrock well in New Hampshire. The leftmost map shows the chances of detecting arsenic at any level, while the rightmost maps shows the chances of finding it above the EPA's health guidelines -- the same as New Hampshire's current standard.
Credit U.S. Geologic Survey

A new version of a bill in the state Legislature could require environmental officials to devise a stricter limit on arsenic in drinking water.

Rep. Mindi Messmer, a Rye Democrat, originally sponsored the proposal with what she admits was an unrealistically strict standard.

The Department of Environmental Services testified against it, but Messmer says they haven't committed to any one alternative.

Now, she says a House subcommittee may rewrite the bill to tell DES to propose a standard by Jan. 1.

If the subcommittee doesn't like what DES comes back with, she says, they'll impose their own idea.

"So they've given them a little bit of leeway to come up with what the Department of Environmental Services thinks is a good number,” Messmer says. “There's some discussion by the committee members about whether we should put an upper limit on that number, which I tend to think we should."

Messmer says arsenic levels in drinking water are directly tied to bladder cancer rates, which are high in New Hampshire.

The bill must be finalized and sent back to the House for a vote by March 15.

Arsenic
NH Politics
Legislature
Drinking Water

DES: Bill To Lower Arsenic Limit In N.H. Drinking Water Isn't Feasible

By Jan 10, 2018
Pixabay

Legislators are considering sharply lowering how much arsenic New Hampshire allows in drinking water – but regulators said in a committee hearing Wednesday it'd be easier said than done.

Right now, New Hampshire uses the federal arsenic limit of 10 parts per billion in drinking water.

Study Links Arsenic in Northern New England Wells to Bladder Cancer

By Jack Rodolico May 2, 2016
Dennis Amith via Flickr CC

Drinking water from private wells in northern New England may increase the risk of bladder cancer, according to a new study from the National Cancer Institute, Dartmouth and the state health departments in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

50,000 N.H. Wells At Risk Of High Arsenic, Negative Health Impacts

By Jun 19, 2014
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

At a house in Stoddard, a Cushing and Sons truck mounted rig pounds a drill bit into bedrock 90 feet below.

“What we’re hearing now is a pneumatic hammer,” says Bart Cushing, who together with his brother runs this family owned well-drilling business, “That’s a flat-based bit with carbide buttons. And it’s literally pounding the rock.”

These artesian groundwater wells are the norm these days: something on the order of 95 percent of new wells are drilled into the bedrock.

And there’s a reason for that.

Arsenic Is Prevalent In Well Water, But Treatment Is Readily Available

By Jun 20, 2014
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

This is the second of two stories about arsenic in well-water.

Almost twenty years ago, Joe Ayotte got a well drilled at his house in Concord.

“As you can see it’s a bit of a mud-pit, and it’s very red,” says Ayotte surveying the site of his artesian well, which has since been retired from service, but continues to leach iron-stained water onto his lawn.

Ayotte had some bad luck. The well must have hit what he calls “rotten rock” and brought up massive amounts of minerals in the water, including so much iron that it destroyed his fixtures.