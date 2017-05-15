Rochester Police Investigate Counterfeit $20 Bills

Rochester police posted photos of the counterfeit money on Facebook.
Credit Rochester Police Department

  Police in Rochester are working with the Secret Service to try to determine the origin of counterfeit $20 bills that have been found in the area.

Police said the counterfeit currency looks and feels like regular $20 bills, but the back-side has been printed upside down.

Rochester businessman Marc Saxby tells WMUR-TV it's "horrible anytime you hurt a small local business." Saxby is now retraining his employees on how to spot counterfeit money.

Police are asking shop owners and customers to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills when exchanging money.

