In The Room Where It Happens: A 360-Degree View of Sununu's Inaugural Reception

Over the new few months, NHPR is bringing you a new way to experience stories from the Granite State from a whole new angle — literally. With 360-degree videos like this one, we're hoping you'll be able to more closely explore the places, and meet the people, we reporting on.

To start, we take you inside an event you probably heard a lot about but (unless you happened to be there) wouldn't have been able to see up close.

Gov. Chris Sununu was inaugurated, with all the requisite pomp and circumstance, on Jan. 7. Afterward, he and his wife, Valerie, stood for hours in the Governor's Reception Room on the second floor of the State House in Concord.

It's tradition in New Hampshire for the new governor to greet the public, and Sununu's receiving line stretched out the door. Take a look for yourself in the video below.

Video not working? View on YouTube

As you explore, you'll hear from guests Maggie O'Neil, Mark Wiatrowski, and Rep. John Plumer. To look around the Reception Room, simply click and drag your mouse on the video itself. You can also watch on your smart phone, which will shift perspective as you move the phone, like looking through a 360-degree window.