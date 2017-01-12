In The Room Where It Happens: A 360-Degree View of Sununu's Inaugural Reception

Over the new few months, NHPR is bringing you a new way to experience stories from the Granite State from a whole new angle — literally. With 360-degree videos like this one, we're hoping you'll be able to more closely explore the places, and meet the people, we reporting on.

To start, we take you inside an event you probably heard a lot about but (unless you happened to be there) wouldn't have been able to see up close.

Gov. Chris Sununu was inaugurated, with all the requisite pomp and circumstance, on Jan. 7. Afterward, he and his wife, Valerie, stood for hours in the Governor's Reception Room on the second floor of the State House in Concord. 

It's tradition in New Hampshire for the new governor to greet the public, and Sununu's receiving line stretched out the door. Take a look for yourself in the video below.

As you explore, you'll hear from guests Maggie O'Neil, Mark Wiatrowski, and Rep. John Plumer. To look around the Reception Room, simply click and drag your mouse on the video itself. You can also watch on your smart phone, which will shift perspective as you move the phone, like looking through a 360-degree window. 

Listen: Governor Chris Sununu's Inauguration Address, Lawmaker Responses

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Republican Governor Chris Sununu was sworn in at the New Hampshire State House Thursday.

He then gave an address that focused on the state's opioid crisis, business climate, and bi-partisanship.

Listen to the full audio of his address below, as well as the post-speech responses by Democratic State Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn and Republican House Majority Leader Dick Hinch.

Listen to the speech:

Listen to Senator Jeff Woodburn's respond to the speech with NHPR's Laura Knoy. Woodburn is a Democrat, and the State Senate Minority Leader.

New Governor Meets Constituents, and Their Concerns, on Inauguration Day

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

It’s tradition in New Hampshire for the new Governor to meet and greet his constituents following the inauguration. The reception line lets voters come face to face, if only for a moment, with the state’s next chief executive.

Most New Hampshire residents will never meet their governor. But on Inauguration Day, after the swearing in and the speech, the pomp and ceremony, the newly minted governor grants an audience to anyone willing to wait in line.

Sununu Sets Priorities and Tone in First Speech as Governor

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

After being sworn in Thursday at the State House, Republican Chris Sununu has officially become the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire

In his inauguration address, Sununu laid out his priorities for the next two years but also offered an indication of his leadership style.