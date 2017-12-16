The Rundown: Civil Rights, N.H. Jobs, and a 'Trove of Skis'

A new Civil Rights Unit in the New Hampshire Department of Justice shines a spotlight on the need for greater diversity and inclusion. Gov. Chris Sununu's announcement this week follows months of news reports about racial incidents, from Claremont to Durham and the University of New Hampshire.

Tackling the state's workforce issues

A group of education and economic development officials are discussing how to meet New Hampshire's workforce demands.

The group met in Bedford on Wednesday at a forum on the future of the state’s workforce. Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Taylor Caswell, the commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs who attended the forum.

Convicted killer asks for a second chance

In an emotional plea Thursday, a 43-year-old man, who’s been in jail for a murder he committed when he was 17, asks for a second chance.

Eduardo Lopez Jr. was given a life sentence without parole for fatally shooting a man in the head during a robbery attempt 26 years ago. But the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled such mandatory sentences are unconstitutional when applied to juveniles.

Northern Pass job fair draws North Country crowd

The state won't make a final decision on the Northern Pass project until late February – but Eversource is already recruiting a workforce to build the transmission line if it's approved.

Bretton Woods looks to add new amenities for skiers

By next winter the Bretton Woods ski resort hopes to have the state’s first eight-passenger gondola operating, to be followed by a new mountaintop restaurant. Chris Ellms, the director of ski operations, described the project to the Bethlehem Planning Board Wednesday night. READ THE STORY

Investigation of lynching-style attack in Claremont complete

A state law enforcement investigation into a high-profile, allegedly racially motivated attack in Claremont is now complete, state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday. The close of the investigation marks a progression in the case, but few additional details are now public.

Climate change effects in NH could accelerate quickly

New research from UNH says the effects of climate change on New Hampshire could start to accelerate by the middle of the century.

Researchers at UNH built a model that tries to predict the effects of climate change on New Hampshire specifically. It takes into account things like changes in temperature, land use, and population. It combines that with what we know about how different ecosystems will react. READ THE STORY

Lawyer: Aspects of immigration checkpoint on I-93 violated NH constitution

Last summer, US Customs and Border Patrol Agents set up an immigration checkpoint on I-93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire. Agents detained undocumented immigrants, and they also turned over evidence of illegal drug possession by eighteen American citizens to the Woodstock Police Department and the State Police for prosecution at the state level.

Now, the ACLU has filed a motion to throw out that evidence, saying the way it was collected violated the state's constitution. (Read previous coverage from NHPR here)

NHPR's Peter Biello spoke to Buzz Scherr, a professor at UNH School of Law and co-counsel on the case.

Trove of skis in Lebanon could be trash...or could be treasure

Rory Gawler bought a big, old farmhouse in Lebanon about seven or eight years ago. It has beautiful views of the Mascoma River valley and a little orchard in the backyard.

It’s mostly surrounded by open space, but next door — and really, right next door — is another house that’s not in good shape. When the house came up for sale, Gawler bought it, and inside he found a veritable mountain of downhill skis. READ THE STORY

Manchester VA partners with Frisbie

The Manchester VA has partnered with Rochester's Frisbie Memorial Hospital to provide gastrointestinal procedures to veterans on New Hampshire's seacoast.

Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter made the announcement Thursday, calling it an important step toward making sure veterans can get the care they need locally.

STORIES WORTH ANOTHER CLICK: