SEC Meets Monday To Discuss Reconsidering Northern Pass Denial

By 1 hour ago

Credit Michael Kappel/Flickr CC

The New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee meets Monday to discuss what to do about Eversource's appeal for its Northern Pass permit.

The meeting comes weeks after the SEC first rejected the proposed transmission line, which would run nearly 200 miles from Canada to New Hampshire.

Eversource's appeal argues that denial didn't give the Northern Pass plan its due consideration.

Opponents disagree, and say it's too soon to appeal anyway.

"I think Northern Pass is trying to push the envelope because they have a timing problem,” says spokesman Jack Savage of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

He's talking about the project's potential contract with Massachusetts. In a few weeks, that state will choose between Northern Pass and a competitor in Maine for a big renewable energy buy.

For now, the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee could grant or deny Eversource's request for a re-hearing. If they say no, the utility will likely appeal to the state's Supreme Court.

The SEC meets at 49 Donovan St. in Concord at 11 a.m. Monday. The hearing is public, but the committee does not plan to take testimony.  

Tags: 
Northern Pass
Site Evaluation Committee

Related Content

Eversource Asks N.H. To Reconsider Northern Pass Denial

By Feb 28, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Eversource is asking New Hampshire regulators to reconsider their rejection of the Northern Pass project.

The utility filed a motion Wednesday with the state Site Evaluation Committee, or SEC. It wants the committee’s Feb. 1 denial of the project thrown out and the case re-heard. Eversource argues the SEC didn’t do its required diligence in discussing all the criteria the project had to meet to get a permit. 

Mass. Taps Maine Transmission Line As Clean Energy Supplier If Northern Pass Falls Through

By Feb 16, 2018
File photo

Massachusetts has picked another big transmission line for a potential energy contract, with the Northern Pass project in doubt.

That new project is New England Clean Energy Connect, which would bring Canadian hydropower through Maine.

Massachusetts regulators announced late Friday they would start negotiating a contract with the project's developer, Central Maine Power Company.

As Mass. Debates Northern Pass Deal, Sununu Says Project Was 'Railroaded'

By Feb 12, 2018
Thomas Gehrke / Flickr Creative Commons

Officials in Massachusetts are still debating the future of a big renewable energy contract for their state.

That’s after their initial pick, Northern Pass, hit a major roadblock in New Hampshire – though the transmission proposal still has support from Gov. Chris Sununu.

The Commonwealth picked Eversource's Northern Pass plan last month for a long-term contract that must start in 2020. That choice was thrown into limbo a week later, when New Hampshire’s Site Evaluation Committee denied the project its final permit.

Site Evaluation Committee Casts Unanimous Vote Against Northern Pass Project

By Feb 1, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee has voted unanimously to deny a permit to Eversource's controversial Northern Pass project.