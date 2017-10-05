Sen. Hassan to Introduce Bill Restricting Rifle Modifications

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Wednesday she will help introduce a bill to prevent modifications that allow for rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons.

The sale and transfer of automatic weapons are illegal under the National Firearms Act, but accessories can be attached to semi-automatic weapons that increase rate of fire.

Hassan says the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act will close a loophole by banning the sale, transfer, manufacture, importation or possession of accessories like bump stocks or trigger cranks, which can increase rifle rate of fire 400 to 800 rounds per minute.

Hassan says the bill intends to only target accessories that increase a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire.