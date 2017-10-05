Sen. Hassan to Introduce Bill Restricting Rifle Modifications

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Wednesday she will help introduce a bill to prevent modifications that allow for rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons.

The sale and transfer of automatic weapons are illegal under the National Firearms Act, but accessories can be attached to semi-automatic weapons that increase rate of fire.

Hassan says the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act will close a loophole by banning the sale, transfer, manufacture, importation or possession of accessories like bump stocks or trigger cranks, which can increase rifle rate of fire 400 to 800 rounds per minute.

Hassan says the bill intends to only target accessories that increase a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire. 

Tags: 
Maggie Hassan
Gun Laws

Related Content

Delegation Again Pushes for Full-Service Veterans Hospital

By Sep 25, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are again pushing for a full-service veterans hospital.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has said that a task force he appointed would develop a plan to provide "full services" in New Hampshire.

But Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and others in the delegation worry the VA is backing away from that plan.

A subsequent announcement on the task force emphasizes the hospital should "best meet the needs" of the state's veterans.

Shaheen, Hassan to Hold News Conference on Health Care Bill

By Sep 25, 2017
Todd Bookman / NHPR

Democratic New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are holding a news conference to highlight what they call the "devastating impact" that the latest GOP health care bill would have on state residents.

The senators say there are provisions that would make health insurance unaffordable for millions. They want Republicans to instead restart bipartisan negotiations on health care.

They're holding a news conference at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Monday morning.

Gov. Sununu Signs Bill Repealing License Requirement To Carry A Concealed Gun

By Feb 22, 2017
Josh Rogers for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu signed his first bill into law Wednesday, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed gun.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, is the first tangible outcome of Republican control in Concord.