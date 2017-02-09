Senate Votes In Favor Of Dairy Farmer Relief Program

Dairy farmers in the Granite State hurt by the recent drought are one step closer to a helping hand after the senate voted in favor of a financial relief program Thursday.

The Dairy Producer Drought Relief Program met with overall support in the Senate Thursday. In a 19 to 3 vote, lawmakers supported distributing 2 million dollars to farmers hurt by the drought and low milk prices.

Senator Jeb Bradley, the prime sponsor of the bill, considers this a necessary benefit at a low cost to the state.  

"This is a very small two million dollar investment to tide people over," said Bradley, "I think it’s appropriate to do it. Those dairy farms are an essential part of not only the food production in our state, but open space and some of the ancillary benefits."

Money would be distributed based on need, and is intended to help offset the cost of cow feed. The bill will now go to a vote in the New Hampshire House.

Tags: 
dairy
dairy farmers
milk
relief fund
N.H. Senate
State House
Drought
milk producers

Related Content

Proposal Would Give $2M in Funding to Struggling N.H. Dairy Farmers

By Jan 25, 2017
  A state senator has proposed allocating $2 million in funding to New Hampshire dairy farmers hurt by a drought and milk prices.

Legislators last year proposed a relief funding formula calculated on a farm-by-farm basis. Republican Jeb Bradley, of Wolfeboro, proposed an amendment Tuesday to simply the process and divide the $2 million among milk producers.

Hassan Endorses Aid For N.H.'s Ailing Dairy Farmers

By Nov 30, 2016
Gov. Maggie Hassan is calling on a state legislative task force to provide assistance to dairy farmers who have been hit hard by a long-running drought and low milk prices.

In a letter to the chairman of the state Legislature's Dairy Producers Task Force, Hassan called for assistance to the Milk Producers Emergency Relief Fund in order "to help this important industry survive in New Hampshire."

Extreme Drought, Low Milk Prices Have N.H.'s Dairy Farms Facing a Crisis

By & Sep 15, 2016

There’s a crisis facing New Hampshire’s dairy industry.

Nineteen of the state’s 120 wholesale dairy farms have closed this year.

Now, there’s growing concern about what kind of relief – if any – might be available for these farmers and where the industry goes from here.

New Hampshire Drought Update: Struggling Dairy Farms and Municipal Mandates

By The Exchange Oct 5, 2016
The Granite State is dangerously dry. New Hampshire has received about half of the normal rainfall this year; as the colder weather sets in, we talk to experts about the effects of water scarcity, and how the state is handling the drought. 


Officials: 16 Percent of New Hampshire Dairy Farms Closed This Year

By Aug 31, 2016
New Hampshire dairy farmers say low milk prices and ongoing drought conditions have contributed to the state losing 16 percent of those farms over the past eight months.

The state's agriculture commissioner says 19 of the state's 120 dairies have closed this year. The state had lost 10 dairies over the previous four years combined.

Federal agricultural prices list 100 pounds of milk as selling for $14.80 last month. That's down from $23.40 in June 2014 and $16.90 in June 2015.