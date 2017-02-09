Senate Votes In Favor Of Dairy Farmer Relief Program

Dairy farmers in the Granite State hurt by the recent drought are one step closer to a helping hand after the senate voted in favor of a financial relief program Thursday.

The Dairy Producer Drought Relief Program met with overall support in the Senate Thursday. In a 19 to 3 vote, lawmakers supported distributing 2 million dollars to farmers hurt by the drought and low milk prices.

Senator Jeb Bradley, the prime sponsor of the bill, considers this a necessary benefit at a low cost to the state.

"This is a very small two million dollar investment to tide people over," said Bradley, "I think it’s appropriate to do it. Those dairy farms are an essential part of not only the food production in our state, but open space and some of the ancillary benefits."

Money would be distributed based on need, and is intended to help offset the cost of cow feed. The bill will now go to a vote in the New Hampshire House.