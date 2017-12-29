Serenity Place Awarded $180K Loan to Keep Drug Treatment Services Afloat

By 6 hours ago
  • Gov. Chris Sununu holds an emergency Executive Council meeting Friday to keep Serenity Place services in Manchester going.
    Gov. Chris Sununu holds an emergency Executive Council meeting Friday to keep Serenity Place services in Manchester going.
    Peter Biello/NHPR

A Manchester drug treatment center got emergency funding from the state Friday to help pay off part of an $800,000 deficit.

In an emergency meeting, the Executive Council approved an $180,000 loan to Serenity Place, to help pay immediate personnel costs. A judge last week forced the organization into receivership, after state regulators discovered severe financial irregularities.

Meanwhile services at Serenity Place are now being run by the neighboring nonprofit Families in Transition. Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s likely the organization will never again operate as a drug treatment provider.

Sununu called “the financial and operational mismanagement at Serenity Place tragic and unacceptable,” and something that can’t be allowed to happen again.

"It's not just sitting on a board - there is fiduciary responsibility - there's accountability that has to be brought to the process," Sununu said.

“It’s not just sitting on a board – there is fiduciary responsibility – there’s accountability that has to be brought to the process and that all very well connects in with the quality of services that needs to be provided,” Sununu told reporters after the meeting.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said a criminal investigation has been opened into Serenity Place. And the state plans to provide more accountability moving forward.

“Part of that will be to provide the opportunity for more robust training to board of directors – recognizing so much of our social services are delivered through nonprofits, charitable organizations, which are run by volunteer boards. So, that absolutely needs to be part of our lessons learned from this,” MacDonald told the Council.

The Department of Health and Human Services is currently undergoing audits of the 35 providers receiving state money for drug and alcohol services. 

Tags: 
Serenity Place

Related Content

Sununu Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Path Forward For Serenity Place

By Dec 28, 2017
FILE

The Governor has called an emergency Executive Council meeting Friday morning to address a key drug treatment provider in Manchester that recently went under due to financial problems.

Key Drug Treatment Center in N.H. Taken Over by State Due to Poor Finances

By Dec 21, 2017
file photo

A key player in the state’s fight against drug addiction has gone under financially, after running a deficit of more than half a million dollars.

A Success in Manchester, Safe Station Drug Program Faces Bigger Hurdles Elsewhere

By Jan 26, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Since last May, the Manchester Fire Department's Safe Station program has helped more than 1,000 people take the first step toward recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

But while the first-of-its-kind program is being hailed as a lifesaver in the state's largest city, bringing Safe Station to other parts of the state may prove difficult: it requires treatment centers and other resources that most New Hampshire communities simply don’t have.    