Shaheen, Hassan Urge Lawsuit on Net Neutrality

  (AP) New Hampshire's congressional delegation is urging the state attorney general to join other states suing the Federal Communications Commission for repealing "net neutrality" rules.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter wrote to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald on Friday. It came a day after the Republican-controlled FCC voted to scrap an Obama-era rule that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

Supporters of the move say doing so eliminates unnecessary regulation, while opponents worry that internet service providers will block websites or throttle online traffic based on content.

The delegation says start-ups and small businesses in New Hampshire should be able to use the internet to reach consumers unhindered. Neither Sununu nor MacDonald immediately responded to requests for comment.

