Shaheen to Meet With Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is planning to meet with President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Democratic senator is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Judge Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from Denver.

She has indicated that she's unlikely to support Gorsuch, saying he intends to "turn back the clock" on women's reproductive rights and LGBT equality.

Shaheen's former colleague, Republican Kelly Ayotte, is helping guide Gorsuch through the confirmation process. Ayotte lost her Senate seat last fall to Democrat Maggie Hassan.