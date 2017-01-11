Shaheen Part of Senate Group on Bill to Punish Russia

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is one of 10 senators joining forces on legislation to punish Russia over interference in U.S. elections.

Shaheen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that America must stand united in sending a strong message to the Kremlin that the attack won't go unpunished. She said President-elect Donald Trump "should face the facts and lend his support to our effort."

President Barack Obama ordered sanctions on Russian spy agencies, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats the U.S. said were really spies. The new penalties add to existing U.S. sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, which have damaged Russia's economy but had only limited impact on Putin's behavior.

The new, bipartisan bill would impose mandatory visa bans and freeze the financial assets of anyone who carries out cyberattacks against computer systems.

Jeanne Shaheen

