Shaheen: Sununu Should Push Back Harder On Trump's N.H. Voter Fraud Claims

A voter outside a polling place in Concord
Credit NHPR Staff

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she's disappointed that Gov. Chris Sununu hasn't been more forceful in rebutting voter fraud allegations in New Hampshire.

President Donald Trump says he lost New Hampshire in November because thousands of people came by bus to vote against him. Shaheen, a Democrat, says Trump is making that up. On Wednesday, she told reporters that it's disappointing that Sununu — a Republican who was elected in November — hasn't been stronger about pushing back.

In October, Sununu alleged that liberal Massachusetts voters were routinely bused into New Hampshire. He now says he doesn't believe there has been widespread fraud, but wants to explore any evidence the Trump administration may have.

Actual cases of voter fraud detected in New Hampshire have been in the single digits over recent elections.

