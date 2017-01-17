Shea-Porter Says She'll Pray Instead of Attending Trump's Inauguration

New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter has joined a growing number of Democratic lawmakers who say they plan to skip Donald Trump's inauguration.

In a tweet Monday night, Shea-Porter said instead of attending Friday's ceremonies, she'll attend religious services to "pray for all of our leaders and people."

Instead of going to the Inauguration, I'll go to religious services to pray for all of our leaders and people, then will serve my district. — Carol Shea-Porter (@TeamSheaPorter) January 17, 2017

More than 40 House Democrats have declared they will not attend the event, many citing the feud between the Republican president-elect and Democratic Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

New Hampshire's other Democratic Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster says she will attend Friday's ceremony, but also plans to attend the Women's March on Washington the day after the inauguration.

The march was organized as a protest to many of Trump's policies and statements, and is expected to draw around 200,000 people to the nation's capital.